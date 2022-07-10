Quade Cooper– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Quade Cooper is an Australian professional rugby union player. Here is everything you need to know about Quade Cooper, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Quade Cooper Facts

Birth Place Auckland, New Zealand Father’s Name David Jones Mother’s Name Ruhia Star Sign Aries Net Worth (2022) $ 2 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 34 Date of Birth 5 April 1988

School Anglican Church Grammar School Nationality Australian Girlfriend Renee Gartner Children Not Yet Social Media Instagram

Quade Cooper Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Quade has a net worth of $2 million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Quade Cooper Career

Quade Cooper is a professional Australian rugby union player born in New Zealand. As a flyhalf, he is a former player for the Queensland Reds and the Melbourne Rebels in the Super Rugby competition in Australia.

Quade Cooper played a prominent role in making Queensland Reds win the inaugural Super Rugby title (The Guardian)

Copper started his rugby career early in his schooling days. He played in all the age-group rugby unions and league sides in Waikato. He toured the United Kingdom as a first eight or full back with Australian Schoolboys in 2005.

At the age of 18, Cooper made his debut appearance for the Reds in Round 2 of the competition against Crusaders at Jade Stadium. Playing at flyhalf in the Wallabies 1st Tri-Nations Series Test against South Africa, Cooper was yellow-carded during the game for a dangerous tackle, which resulted in his suspension from two tests against New Zealand.

In 2011 Cooper signed with player agent Khoder Nasser and the same year, he played a prominent role in making Queensland Reds win the inaugural Super Rugby title. On March 7 2014, he broke Elton Flatley’s record of 629 points and the all-time Queensland Red’s point-scoring record in the Reds’ 43–33 win over South Africa’s Cheetahs at Suncorp Stadium. On May 5 2014, Cooper received his 100th Super Rugby cap for the Reds in a match against the Auckland Blues.

Quade Cooper is one of the best players for Australia (The Guardian)

On October 23, it was announced that Cooper had signed a one-year contract with the Melbourne Rebels, being sought out by Rebels coach Dave Wessels. He later joined Kintetsu Liners in Japan ahead of the 2019-20 season.

In 2021, before the first test of the Bledisloe Cup, rumours had circled that Cooper would be called into the Wallabies squad due to Australia’s COVID restrictions and lack of form among the Australian flyhalves during the Super Rugby AU and Trans Tasman season.

Quade Cooper Family and Personal Life

Quade was born on April 5 1988, in Auckland, New Zealand. He was raised by his mother and step-father, Ruhia and David Jones. Cooper has three sisters, Shavarn, Georgie, and Pania and two brothers, Reuben and Moses. He then attended Forest View high School before eventually moving to Australia.

Cooper attended Springwood State High School in Australia before winning an Anglican Church Grammar School scholarship. He is a beast in the boxing ring and does it professionally. Unfortunately, there are not many updates regarding her degrees or academic qualifications.

Quade Cooper dated Australian Swimmer Stephanie Rice (DNA India)

Quade Cooper’s Relationship and Girlfriend

Quade formerly dated Australian Swimmer Stephanie Rice. She was a gold medalist at the Summer Olympics 2008. She won the swimming championship three times continuously, but after a few years, the pair eventually parted ways. Cooper is currently dating Australian entertainment personality, Renee Gartner.

Renee is a professional boxer and television presenter from Australia and the daughter of rugby league player Russel Gartner. There is an update on whether they are married or not.

Quade Cooper is now in a relationship with professional boxer Renee Gartner (Tapology)

FAQs about Quade Cooper

What is Quade Cooper’s net worth? Quade Cooper has a net worth of approximately $2 million. How old is Quade Cooper? Quade is 34 years old Which club did Quade make his debut in? Quade made his debut for the Reds Who is Quade married to? Quade Cooper is not married yet Does Quade have any children? No

