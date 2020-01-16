PSG star Neymar equals club record of scoring in 8 consecutive games

Neymar found the back of the net in PSG’s 4-1 win over Monaco and equalled a record

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar scored one goal and assisted another in their 4-1 win over Monaco last night as he tied a club record.

The Brazilian has been in excellent form for the Ligue 1 giants of late and tied a club record after finding the back of the net in this game.

Neymar has now scored in each of his last eight games for PSG and is tied with two other players.

Neymar celebrates after scoring against Monaco (Image credit: AFP)

Kylian Mbappe is one player who has achieved the same feat while former player Carlos Bianchi is the other.

Frenchman Mbappe was also on the scorecard in this game and he bagged a brace in the rout.

The other goal for the Parisians was scored by Spaniard Pablo Sarabia. The win helped PSG keep their eight-point lead ahead of Marseille in the Ligue 1 standings.

🇧🇷🔥@neymarjr scored in his 8th consecutive match, equalizing the club record set by Carlos Bianchi and @KMbappe! #ICICESTPARIS🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/aSLuSlhEhX — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 15, 2020

PSG have dropped points in just four of their league games this season, and seem set to wrap up another Ligue 1 crown.

Neymar firing for PSG

The Brazilian missed a few games at the start of the season but he seems to be in form at the right time of the campaign.

Neymar has scored 11 goals in 12 Ligue 1 games this season. The last time he failed to find the back of the net in a game was against Real Madrid in November.

PSG’s eye will also be on the Champions League as they Borussia Dortmund in the knockout round.

The French team have a great chance of going all the way given the attacking talent they possess, and Neymar will be crucial to their hopes of lifting the crown.

More PSG news

The Brazilian could set a record in the next game if he finds the net. PSG face Lorient in the last 32 of the French Cup and it will be interesting to see if Neymar plays a part in this clash.