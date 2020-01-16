Why Aston Villa signing Domagoj Vida would be a great move

Aston Villa are thought to be keen on signing the Croatian defender Domagoj Vida, according to Fotospor (h/t Birmingham Live). Aston Villa are willing to offer £5m but the Turkish club wants £9m to £10m.

Strengthening the defence must be one of Dean Smith’s priorities after his side were thrashed 6-1 by Manchester City on Sunday. The defeat to City leaves Aston Villa in the relegation zone in their first season back in the Premier League.

Vida is currently with Besiktas and has made 16 appearances for the club this season, but the Istanbul club could sell him because they are in financial difficulty.

Vida, 30, has collected 79 international caps and was a part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. Although Villa brought in 12 players during the summer, Dean Smith must make contingency plans as far as their defence is concerned.

Vida has travelled a lot in Europe but is yet to try himself in the Premier League. He started out at Osijek, in Croatia, before moving to Dinamo Zagreb. He then played more than 100 matches for Dynamo Kiev, including some in the Champions League.

Villa could use some defensive depth and Vida will be ideal. He has shown his quality at the international level with Croatia.

The 30-year-old will add defensive depth and experience to Villa’s backline. Smith has some very talented defenders like Engels, Mings and Konsa at his disposal but all of them are lacking experience.

Signing a defender should not be the only priority for Aston Villa this month. They must look to improve their attack as well. Wesley has been ruled out for the season and Smith will have to bring in a proper replacement now.

If Vida joins Villa, he will be the third player signed in January following the arrival of Danny Drinkwater and Pepe Reina.

Verdict

Aston Villa have struggled in their first season back in the Premier League. Apart from Jack Grealish and Tyrone Mings, the players lack experience and that is showing on the pitch.

Dean Smith has a tough task of surviving the drop this season and signing a seasoned campaigner like Vida would help them. Vida has loads of experience and he could form a formidable partnership with Mings in the heart of the defence.