PSG star Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net in their 4-1 win over Monaco

Kylian Mbappe could be the biggest star current playing in Ligue 1.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker has been in great form since his breakthrough season with Monaco.

PSG paid big bucks to land the Frenchman and Mbappe helped the national side to the World Cup a couple of years ago.

The Frenchman was the top-scorer for PSG last season and has been delivering the goods in front of goal again.

Mbappe has 13 Ligue 1 goals to his name from 11 starts this season and has four assists too. The scary prospect is that he is only 21 and has a lot of time to improve his game.

The Frenchman also has five goals in the Champions League this season but his Ligue 1 scoring record was highlighted recenty.

PSG have the likes of Edinson Cavani and Neymar on their books, but Mbappe is far away from them in the goal-scoring charts.

The Frenchman scored a brace in PSG’s 4-1 win over Monaco in midweek.

Opta Jean shared an incredible stat which highlighted the gulf in class between the top scorer from last season and the competition behind him.

46 – Top scorers in Ligue 1 since last season



🥇 Kylian Mbappé – 46 goals

🥈 Neymar & Moussa Dembélé – 26 goals



@PSG_English pic.twitter.com/eHDzoRvr2N — OptaJean (@OptaJean) January 15, 2020

Having a 20-goal chasm just proves how good Mbappe is, and the Frenchman did a lot of the lifting while Neymar was injured for the French giants.

PSG looking to seal the Ligue 1 title

The Ligue 1 giants have an eight-point lead from Marseille and seem set to win another league crown.

PSG also have a tough clash in the Champions League knockout round and are up against Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe has won all there is in the French game and it will be interesting to see if PSG can land the Champions League.

That is the missing crown for the French giants, and Mbappe could help them to glory if he keeps scoring the goals.