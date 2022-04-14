Predicted Manchester United lineup to take on Norwich in the Premier League

The Manchester United vs Norwich match is equally important for both the teams for different reasons and here we learn more about the lineup of the Red Devils going into this crucial game.

After a disappointing defeat against Everton, Red Devils have to return to winning ways, or they would be bidding goodbye to Champions League football for next season. They might go all out against Norwich, as a draw wouldn’t be any good for them.

Being at the bottom of the League table, Norwich’s Premier League football for next season is hanging by a thread. Even though there is still hope for Frank Lampard’s team, they have to get positive results in all their remaining matches. After winning the last game, they might be pumped to do the same against the Red Devils.

Team News

Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane remain out of the action after missing the last match against Everton. Fred has joined his midfield partner Scott McTominay on the sidelines after picking up a muscle injury against Everton. Cristiano Ronaldo missed the previous game due to a gash on his leg, but it seems Ralf Ragnick has to bring his star forward back as he doesn’t have many options.

Probable Manchester United XI

Formation: 4-2-3-1

David De Gea (GK)

David De Gea hasn’t missed a single Premier League action this season. Whatever the result, maybe after the end of the term, the Spaniard’s heroics would be remembered as the highlight of the spell.

David de Gea makes the Manchester United predicted lineup vs Norwich City.

Diogo Dalot (RB)

Dalot was not involved in the last match against Everton. However, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s vulnerability in the defence alerted the German manager to bring back his favoured Right-back.

Harry Maguire (CB)

Without his regular partner, Varane, Harry would be under excessive pressure. Now it’s up to the Englishman how he responds to the occasion.

Victor Lindelöf (CB)

Lindelöf’s incredible performance in the World Cup qualifiers sparked hope in United fans. But the Swedish is yet to deliver a consistent spell in the red jersey.

Alex Telles (LB)

Alex Telles gave a good performance against Tottenham last month. Fans would be rooting to see such displays more often from the Brazilian.

Paul Pogba (CM)

The Frenchman came on as a substitute in the last match but couldn’t save United from losing. He, however, is a staple in this United team and will start again.

Paul Pogba is one of the best in the Premier League

Nemanja Matic (CM)

Fred and McTominay’s injury has left the manager with no choice but to deploy Matic in partnership with Pogba.

Bruno Fernandes (AM)

Fernandes was the hero for United in the last campaign. Even though he hasn’t been as successful in this one, he still has the chance to become the saviour of the team.

Anthony Elanga (RW)

This has been Elanga’s breakthrough season. It would be good to end the season on a high note by showing good performance in the crucial coming matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo (ST)

The circumstances in Ronaldo’s second spell are entirely different from his first one. As he loves a challenge, it might be his chance to become the clutch player again.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United runs with the ball in a PL game. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho (LW)

Jadon Sancho was one of the heroes in Manchester United’s comeback against Tottenham. The test would be much more extensive for him as the stakes are higher.

Manchester United VS Norwich prediction

Manchester United might be desperate, but they wouldn’t be able to field the best XI due to injury issues. In the last game, United’s performance seemed like 11 individual players were through to compete in a match without knowing any of their teammates.

On the other hand, Norwich’s last match’s display was impressive. Frank Lampard’s team doesn’t have anything to lose at this point, so they might be more confident going into the game. Hence we are predicting a 1-0 victory for Norwich.

