Phil Jones Wife Kaya Hall Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Kaya Hall? Meet The Wife Of Phil Jones

Kaya Hall is famous for being the wife of Manchester United star Phil Jones. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Kaya has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. She has been loyal to Phil Jones for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the English beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances.

That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. This article will probably have all the answers to your questions. Phil Jones is one of the most loyal players of Manchester United. He has been with the club since 2011. Despite suffering a stiff demise in form, he kept himself available.

He even participated in matches with the U23 team to get back in shape. However, today’s article is not about his career, we are concentrating more on the exciting life of Kaya Hall. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Phil Jones.

Kaya Hall Facts & Wiki

Birthday September 28, 1992 Place of Birth England Nationality English Residency England Partner Phil Jones Job Housewife Instagram @kayastar_ Height 5 ft 4 inch (165 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Kaya Hall Childhood and Family

Kaya was born on September 28, 1992, in England, making her nationality English. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. She was searching for the love of her life, and when she found Phil Jones and formed a family, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with her loved ones.

That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and their jobs. Whether she has any siblings is still under review. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Kaya’s characteristics.

Kaya Hall was born in England. (Picture was taken from heightline.com)

Kaya Hall Education

Kaya went to a local high school in England. Being a studious and hardworking student, she excelled in her studies. Having huge ambitions from childhood, she gave it all from the beginning. She studied Business & Management at university.

Kaya Hall career

Kaya hasn’t revealed anything about her current role. She keeps her Instagram profile private, so we didn’t have any luck finding information there either. However, the information we have strongly suggests that she is a full-time housewife.

She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times. But the rewards are equally more significant.

Kaya Hall is a housewife. (Picture was taken from biographymask.com)

Spending a reasonable amount of time with children and teaching them good values from an early age ensures that the children maintain a good character when they get old. Mariana is also an excellent wife. She has supported Phil Jones in every move. The English footballer dealt with many failures during his playing career, and Kaya ensured that he retained a better mood when he got home.

Kaya Hall Net Worth

Kaya’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea of her total worth. However, if she is a full-time housewife, she might have significantly less worth. But that doesn’t indicate her lifestyle. Kaya’s husband, Phil Jones, accumulated a considerable amount of money during his playing time. So his high bank balance ensures a luxurious life for his family.

Kaya Hall and Phil Jones relationship

Phil Jones and Kaya are long term love birds, as they met in 2011. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. But as Jones was about to become part of one of the most famous clubs in England, it wasn’t pretty difficult for Mariana to find the love of her life.

Phil Jones and his wife Kaya Hall at their wedding. (Image: Eamonn and James)

The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting. As they started meeting more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. After several years of dating, the pair finally tied the knot on June 16, 2017, at a grand wedding ceremony organized at St Mary’s Church in Nether Alderley.

Apart from friends and family members, Jone’s teammates, including Wayne Rooney, Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw and Jonny Evans, attended the wedding.

Kaya Hall and Phil Jones Children

The duo has one beautiful child. Their first and only daughter, Alaria Jones, was born on May 31, 2018. The couple has maintained strict privacy regarding her daughter; they haven’t yet shared the face of the girl.

Phil Jones and Kaya Hall have a daughter. (Credit: Getty)

Kaya Hall Social media

Kaya is not a social media person. Even though she has an Instagram account, she has kept it private. She always maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around the idea of sharing images of private moments. She also has a Twitter account, but it’s mostly inactive because she hasn’t shared anything since 2017.

FAQs about Kaya Hall

When did Kaya Hall and Phil Jones get married? They got married in 2017. What is Kaya Hall doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Kaya Hall? She is 30 years old. Nationality of Kaya Hall? She is English. What is Kaya Hall’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.