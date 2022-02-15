Phil Foden 2022- Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more

Phil Foden is a Manchester City star and one of the most promising talents in England, read on to learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Phil Foden has developed himself into one of the best young talents in England. At such a young age, he has achieved paramount success with the Manchester City group. Currently, he is one of Pep Guardiola’s most important weapons and an essential player for the Citizens.

Phil started his football journey with Manchester City academy. He climbed the youth ladder very fast and became an important member of the squad. Pep Guardiola has already suggested that he will never sell the English star and considering the scintillating performances he is giving lately, we believe the Spanish manager and the club hierarchy will maintain the stiff transfer stance.

Today we are going to reveal everything there is to know about Phil Foden. We will cover his net worth, salary, contract, tattoos, girlfriend, cars and more in this article.

Birth Place Stockport, United Kingdom Father’s Name Phil Foden Sr. Mother’s Name Claire Foden Star Sign Gemini Net Worth $3 Million Age 21 Date of Birth 28 May 2000 Nationality English Position Midfielder Youth Clubs Manchester City (2009–2016) Senior Clubs Manchester City (2016-?) Achievements (Selected) Premier League (X3), FA Cup (X1), EFL Cup (X4), FA Community Shield (X2), FIFA U-17 World Cup (2017), PFA Young Player of the Year (2020/21) Girlfriend Rebecca Cooke Children One Sponsorships N.A Social Media Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

Phil Foden net worth and salary

The value of young talent remains significantly higher considering the team’s future guarantees and long-term plans. Whereas, top European teams always look to snath these kinds of players from their opponents in order to guarantee their own success. Phil Foden indeed drops into the category, and that’s why Manchester City currently pays a whopping salary of 1.7 Million Euros (1.5 Million Pound) per year to keep hold of the Englishman.

Foden earned his first lucrative contract in 2018. He currently makes more than İlkay Gündoğan, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Kyle Walker. Considering the pace at which his career is growing, his wages will only rise in the coming years.

Foden has a net worth of $3 Million, which mainly comprises his earnings from the football contract. He has already accumulated a handsome figure, and if he keeps putting the work on the field, he has the potential to become the highest-paid City player in future.

Phil Foden has a net worth of $3 Million. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Phil Foden Club Career

Foden started his football journey at the age of 8. His family has a humble background. So the Englishman had to work hard right from the beginning. His incredible skills landed him a scholarship to St Bede’s College in July 2016. His family has always supported the Citizen, so he took him to the Etihad Stadium whenever Foden’s father got the chance. Foden developed a deep interest and respect for the City group.

Foden received a trial session with City at the age of 8. He certainly gave his all and was picked to train at their academy. He climbed the youth division ladder quickly, courtesy of his top-notch skills and game awareness.

Foden made his senior debut with Manchester City in 2017. He showed the spark to become a great player in his first season only. These types of talents don’t go unnoticed under the Visionary Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard gave him more chances in the 2018/19 season. However, the Englishman made a significant impact in the next season when he scored eight goals and nine assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. Foden helped the team complete the domestic treble that season.

After two excellent seasons with the Citizens, Foden started this term as one of the first choice midfielders of Pep Guardiola. He has already scored eight goals and six assists in 25 club appearances. With the help of his incredible performance, City has made a massive gap in the Premier League table and are on course to win their 4th title in 6 years.

Foden has scored 39 goals and has provided 28 assists in 149 appearances. Pep Guardiola described the youngster’s importance in his book, ‘Pep’s City: The Making of a Superteam.’

“He is the only player that can’t be sold under any circumstances, the only one. Not even for €500 million.”

Phil Foden got the chance to train at Manchester City academy at the age of 8. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Phil Foden International career

Foden was the star for the England youth team in 2017. First, he scored a goal against Spain in the 2017 UEFA European Under-17 Championship final. Then, he became the tournament player in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He scored two times in the final of the competition against Spain.

On 5 September 2020, Foden made his international debut against Iceland. Foden was also picked for the UEFA EURO 2020. He is undoubtedly becoming a top choice for Gareth Southgate, and his future in the national team seems bright.

England midfielder Phil Foden (L) shakes hands with England’s manager Gareth Southgate (R). (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Phil Foden Family

Phil Foden was born in Stockport, United Kingdom. His father, Phil Foden Sr. and mother, Claire Foden, both came from a very humble background. They didn’t see any stardom or fame in their life but always supported Foden to pursue his dream. The City star’s father used to be a fan of the Citizen, and that’s how Foden ended up attending the games at the Etihad. We currently don’t know whether he has any siblings.

Supporters of Manchester City wave a Phil Foden flag prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leeds United at Etihad Stadium. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Phil Foden Girlfriend – Rebecca Cooke

Phil Foden met his girlfriend, Rebecca, in high school. The duo went to the same institution, and it wasn’t hard for them to find each other. They have been together since 2015, and their relationship has already become an inseparable force. The duo makes many public appearances together.

Phil Foden with his Girlfriend and son. (Image: Instagram)

Phil Foden Child

Foden and Rebecca welcomed their first child In January 2019. The duo was very young at that time, and the responsibility seemed to be very large. However, with the support of their family, they overcame every barrier. The pair announced in 2021 that they are expecting their second child.

Phil Foden Car and Tattoo

Foden doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. It seems he wants to keep his body inkless. Foden got a Limousine as a gift from Manchester City. However, we are not sure what kind of car he is using currently.

Phil Foden Social Media

Foden is active on all three major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Twitter 3.9m followers Here Instagram 7.6M followers Here Facebook 852.5K Followers Here

FAQs about Phil Foden

What is Phil Foden’s net worth? Foden’s net worth is $3 Million. How many clubs have Phil Foden played for? Foden has only played with one club, Manchester City. How old is Phil Foden? He is 21 years old. Nationality of Phil Foden? He is English. Has Phil Foden ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup.

