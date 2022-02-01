Phil Foden Girlfriend Rebecca Cooke Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Rebecca Cooke is majorly known as the girlfriend of Manchester City star Phil Foden. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Phil Foden has become one of the most exciting young talents in world football. The Manchester City star has attracted attention from a very young age due to his excellent skills. Even the great Pep Guardiola has lauded the youngster and suggested that Citizen wouldn’t even think of selling him.

Foden also helped Manchester City to reach the final of the Champions League. The star striker has a growing fanbase, and the English media also pays close attention to his life. However, very little information is available online regarding the wife of Phil Foden – Rebecca Cooke. So, today we will disclose many exciting facts about the English beauty. Without further ado, let’s get started!

Rebecca Cooke Facts & Wiki

Birthday 2000 Place of Birth Stockport, England Nationality English Residency Manchester Boyfriend Phil Foden Job N.A Instagram @_beccacooke Height 5 ft 2 in (1.60 m) Weight 50 kg (110 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother She has a younger sister named Skylah. Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour N.A Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Rebecca Cooke Childhood and Family

Rebecca was born in 2000, so her age is 22. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t get the exact date she was born. Rebecca is very secretive and likes to keep her private life away from the public eye. She hasn’t yet disclosed any information about her father and mother. We do know that she has a younger sister named Skylah. We are still investing in finding new information. So, stay tuned to learn more about the girlfriend of Phil Foden.

Rebecca is the mother of Foden’s child. (The photo was taken from playersgf.com)

Rebecca Cooke Education

Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca went to the same high school. We couldn’t fetch the exact name of the high school. We are uncertain whether she attended university after that. However, being a mother at a young age, she had a significant responsibility to play. So, she might have skipped higher education at that time.

Rebecca Cooke career

Rebecca’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed any information about her job and source of income. However, there is a big possibility that she is the house maker for the Foden family. They already have one child and are expecting one. So, Rebecca might remain pretty busy doing house chores.

Rebecca Cooke Net Worth

We couldn’t find the source of income for Rebecca. So calculating his net worth has become quite difficult at this moment. Foden earns a salary of €1,700,000-per-year through his current Manchester City contract, and his current net worth is believed to be around €2 Million. He is still young and has a vast potential to reach heights. So it is only a matter of time before the Citizen offers him a lucrative contract to prevent him from running away. Even if Rebecca doesn’t earn anything, Foden’s earnings are more than enough to fulfil all the needs and wants of the family.

Rebecca went to the same high school as Foden. (Picture was taken from Sportmob)

Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden relationship

The couple hasn’t yet disclosed the name of the high school and what time they met. However, from our data, Foden attended high school in 2015. So the pair could be together since that time. The duo knew they had a connection after just a few initial meetings. They started dating Starlight after some time and have remained inseparable since. With the birth of their first child, the relationship has matured. However, there have been some ups and downs in the road.

In September 2020, when Foden was on tour with the England team, a report emerged that he and Mason Greenwood were seen partying with two unidentified ladies in their hotel room. A Snapchat clip showing the incident went viral, and it landed the Manchester City star in hot waters. Gareth Southgate sidelined both players for the next match.

We are uncertain what influence it had on Foden’s girlfriend, Rebecca, as it’s tough for any partner to entertain such an act. However, considering they are still together and living a happy life, they are way past the incident.

Rebecca and Foden were spotted with their daughter at the Etihad. (Photo was taken from OK Magazine)

Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden Children

Rebecca and Foden’s family got bigger as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ronnie, in January 2019. She was just 18 years of age. It could have been challenging to handle the pressure of a child for the young couple. However, the pair has matured over the years and currently are responsible parents. Recently, Foden announced that they are expecting another child, and this time it’s a girl.

Phil Foden with his girlfriend, Rebecca Cooke and daughter, Ronnie. (Image: Instagram)

Rebecca Cooke Social media

Rebecca has an Instagram profile, but she has kept it private. Considering his personality, it’s no surprise. She has always chosen to keep her personal life away from the public eye and keep her profile private; she is maintaining the distinction. Even if some close friends have access to her photos, she has posted 27 pictures, which suggests that she is not the typical WAG that enjoys attention.

FAQs about Rebecca Cooke

When did Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden get married? The couple hasn’t tied the knot yet. What is Rebecca Cooke doing now? Her profession is under review. How old is Rebecca Cooke? She is 22 years old. Nationality of Rebecca Cooke? Jessica is English. What is Rebecca Cooke’s net worth? Rebecca’s net worth is currently unknown.

Read More: