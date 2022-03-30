Who is Claire Heckingbottom? Meet the wife of Paul Heckingbottom

Claire Heckingbottom is a homemaker and teacher, and she is mainly known for being the wife of the current manager of Sheffield United, Paul Heckingbottom.

She also comes from Barnsley, England, and she is known for being the partner of former Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Contents hide
1 Claire Heckingbottom Facts
2 Claire and Paul Heckingbottom Families
3 Claire’s husband, Paul Heckingbottom
4 Claire and Paul Heckingbottom Kids
5 Claire Heckingbottom Profession, Career, Net Worth
6 FAQs about Claire Heckingbottom
7 Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:

Claire Heckingbottom Facts 

Birth Place Barnsley, England 
Father’s Name Na 
Mother’s Name NA
Star Sign NA
Net Worth (2021) $5million
Salary (2021) NA 
Age 42
Date of Birth  1979
University  NA
Nationality English 
Spouse  Paul Heckingbottom
Children 5 Children 
Social Media Twitter  

Claire and Paul Heckingbottom Families  

Claire was born in 1979 in Barnsley, England, but no specific birth date is disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family.

Paul Heckingbottom, Manager of Sheffield United acknowledges the fans
Paul Heckingbottom, Manager of Sheffield United acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley at Bramall Lane on May 23, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Paul Heckingbottom was born on 17th July 1977 in Barnsley, England. There is not much information regarding his parents or other family members. He did his education at Leeds Metropolitan University.

Claire’s husband, Paul Heckingbottom

Paul is a former player who was a part of the Manchester United Youth setup and is now the current manager of Championship side Sheffield United. He played as a defender from several English clubs, including Sunderland, Scarborough, Hartlepool United, Darlington, Norwich City, Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Mansfield Town.

Jamal Campbell Royce of Southend is tackled by Paul Heckingbottom of Barnsley during the FA Cup sponsored by E.ON
Jamal Campbell Royce of Southend is tackled by Paul Heckingbottom of Barnsley during the FA Cup sponsored by E.ON Third Round replay match between Barnsley and Southend United at the Oakwell Stadium on January 16, 2007, in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

He did an MSc in Sports Coaching in 2016 and went on to work as a coach with Barnsley’s development side, and was appointed as the caretaker manager of the first team. He led them to a promotion and EFL trophy as well. 

In February 2018, he moved to Leeds United but was sacked soon after. Hecking bottom then managed Scottish Premiership club Hibernian where he won only one of their first eleven league matches in the 2019-20 season, which led to his sacking.

Paul Heckingbottom, Manager of Sheffield United looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United at Kirklees Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Huddersfield, England.
Paul Heckingbottom, Manager of Sheffield United looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United at Kirklees Stadium. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

July 2020 saw him appointed as the U-23 coach at Sheffield United. After the first team manager Chris Wilder left the club by mutual consent in March 2021, Heckingbottom took interim charge until the end of the season.

After the sacking of Slavisa Jovanovic, who was then the manager of Sheffield United, Heckingbottom was appointed as the manager of Sheffield United for a four-and-a-half-year deal. His team defeated Bristol City 2-0, his first game in charge.

Paul Heckingbottom head coach of Barnsley during the pre-season friendly match between Barnsley and Everton at Oakwell Stadium on July 23, 2016
Paul Heckingbottom head coach of Barnsley during the pre-season friendly match between Barnsley and Everton at Oakwell Stadium on July 23, 2016, in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Clint Hughes/Getty Images)

Claire and Paul Heckingbottom Kids

Paul and Claire met in Barnsley, and after several years of dating, they got married in a close intimate wedding attended by only family and friends. However, their exact marriage date has not been revealed.

The couple has five children in total: Archie, Marcie, Connie, Elsie and Alice. 

Claire Heckingbottom Profession, Career, Net Worth 

Claire is a homemaker and a former middle school teacher, but now she Handles the kids and the house. She has done an exceptional job to take care of her five kids, especially when her husband is out on tour.

However, she is not found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Paul has an estimated net worth of around $3 million approx. However, her husband has a Twitter account.

FAQs about Claire Heckingbottom

When did Claire and Paul Heckingbottom get married?
Their marriage date has not been revealed.
What is Claire doing now?
She is a homemaker 
How old is Claire?
Claire is 42 Years Old 
Nationality of Claire?
Claire is English
What is Claire’s net worth?
They have a net worth of around $5 million.

Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:

Written by SUDIP TALUKDER

Claire HeckingbottomPaul Heckingbottom

Sandro Tonali with his girlfriend Juliette Pastore. (Credit: AC Milan)

Sandro Tonali Girlfriend Juliette Pastore Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Runar Alex Runarsson with his girlfriend Asdis Bjork. (Image: runaralex/Instagram)

Runar Alex Runarsson Girlfriend Asdis Bjork Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more