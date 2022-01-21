Pamela Moyes: David Moyes Wife, Net worth, Career, Kids, and Family

Pamela Moyes is a housemaker and is mainly known for being the wife of one of the former players and current manager of West Ham United, David Moyes.

Moyes comes from Glasgow, Scotland, and she is known for being the partner of one of the best Premier League manager David Moyes.

Pamela Moyes Facts

Birth Place Glasgow, Scotland Father’s Name NA

Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $20 million Salary (2021) NA Age 58 Date of Birth 1964 School

NA Nationality Scottish Husband David Moyes Children 2 Children Social Media NA

Pamela and David Moyes Families

Pamela was born in 1964 in Glasgow, Scotland. There is no other information regarding her parents that she has disclosed.

David Moyes with his wife Pamela Moyes (Twitter)

David Moyes was born on 25 April 1963 in Glasgow, Scotland, to father David Moyes Sr. and mother, Joan Moyes. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding his family.

Pamela Moyes husband, David Moyes

David Moyes has made over 540 league appearances as a centre-back in a playing career that began with Celtic, where he won a championship medal. He ended his playing career with Preston North End, having played for clubs like Cambridge United, Bristol City, Shrewsbury Town and a few others.

West Ham manager David Moyes all smiles. (Getty Images)

His first managerial position came in 1998 at Preston. He led Preston to the Division Two title in 1999-2000 and the Division One play-off final.

Moyes took over Everton in March 2002 and took the club to formidable positions, including the runners-up in the 2008-09 FA Cup. At the time of his departure, he was the longest-serving manager in the league, only behind Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger at 11 years and 3 months.

David Moyes as Manchester United manager

David was appointed as the manager of West Ham in November 2017 and led the club out of the relegation zone to a 13th place finish. However, he left at the end of the season and was again appointed to manage West Ham in December 2019 for the second time.

Pamela Moyes and David Moyes Kids

David and Pamela first started dating when he was still playing for Celtic. They met at the Winnock Hotel in Drymen, Stirlingshire.

The couple’s wedding date is unknown as it was a private wedding ceremony comprising only family and friends.

David Moyes with wife and kids (Lifebogger)

Pamela and David have two children together. They gave birth to David Moyes’ son, Moyes Jr, in 1992, and three years later, their daughter Lauren Moyes was born in 1995.

Pamela Moyes Profession, Career, Net Worth

Pamela Moyes completed her education in Scotland. She is a very devoted mother and a very private person. There is no information regarding her job at the moment.

Pamela Moyes is known for being the wife of West Ham manager David Moyes (Daily Express)

She is also not very active on social media and doesn’t have any accounts on Instagram.

David and Pamela have a net worth of approximately $20 million.

FAQs about Pamela Moyes

When did David and Pamela Moyes get married? There is no date disclosed of their marriage What is Pamela doing now? She is a housemaker. How old is Pamela? Pamela is 58 years old Nationality of Pamela? Pamela Moyes is Scottish What is Pamela’s net worth? They have an estimated net worth of $20 million

Read More on Football: