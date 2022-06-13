Beatriz Viana – Paco Alcacer Wife, her Family and more 

Beatriz Viana is famous for being the wife of Villareal star Paco Alcacer. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Beatriz Viana is a stunning woman who is equally beautiful and smart. She is very health conscious and takes good care of her body. When she found out that she could use her knowledge to educate others, she started a food blogging channel. Being the wife of a famous Spanish star, she has gained popularity. Nevertheless, she is also a successful social media star and a caring mother.

Paco Alcacer has played with several top-tier clubs in Spain including FC Barcelona Valencia, Getafe, and Villareal. He spent a distinctive spell in Germany with Borussia Dortmund as well. The ageing Spaniard is currently involved with Villarreal where he has built a great stature with top performances. His wife’s support also made his life easier and here we are going to learn how they met and developed into a sensational duo.

Beatriz Viana Facts & Wiki

Birthday August 25, 1993 Place of Birth Valencia, Spain Nationality Spanish Residency Spain Partner Paco Alcacer Job Food Blogger Instagram @beavianalopezz & @el_arte_de_nutrirte Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Beatriz Viana Childhood and Family

Beatriz was born on August 25, 1993, in Valencia, Spain, making her nationality Spanish. As she hasn’t revealed anything about her parents, we currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what jobs they do. The Spanish beauty has a younger sister named Sandra with whom she has maintained a great relationship over the years.

Beatriz was born in Valencia, Spain. (Credit: Instagram)

Due to the lack of information, we are unsure how she was raised and her childhood experiences. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Paco Alcacer.

Beatriz Viana Education

Beatriz studied at a local high school in her hometown. She hasn’t revealed much about her educational qualifications. That’s why we are not sure whether she went to college after completing high school graduation. She built a social media presence by leveraging her skills and expertise, but we don’t know whether she is a self-taught influencer or learned it in college.

Beatriz Viana career

Beatriz is a food blogger. Having abundant knowledge in the healthy food category, the Spanish beauty opened an Instagram channel dedicated to a food enthusiastic audience. She currently shares recipes and influences her audience to take up healthy habits regarding their food.

Beatriz is a caring mother. The duo has two lovely children together. So, the Spanish beauty takes care of them at home and helps them with their studies. She is the one who spends the most time with their children, so she makes sure they get a good foundation from an early age.

Beatriz is a food blogger. (Credit: Instagram)

Beatriz is also the biggest supporter of her husband. She often visits the stadium to cheer for her partner. After a defeat on the field, Beatriz cheers up Alcacer’s mood, which helps him maintain better mental health and peace of mind.

Beatriz Viana Net Worth

Beatriz’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared much about her current role and how much she errands in a given period. Failing to fetch such details, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. She enjoys a low-key life with her family; thus, we don’t think she spends significant amounts like other footballer WAGs.

Alcacer earns a handsome figure from his football contract with Villareal and his net worth is believed to be around $5.5 Million. Their added income helps them to lead a comfortable life.

Beatriz Viana and Paco Alcacer Relationship

Paco Alcacer met his wife when he was playing for Valencia in 2010. It was the initial stages of his career, and nobody knew how he would advance in the football world. But, Beatriz kept faith in her partner and supported him massively. The pair was entirely impressed by each other’s personalities and formed a strong bond.

Paco Alcacer met his wife when he was playing for Valencia in 2010. (Credit: Instagram)

They talked about interests, future plans, and feelings. Their conversation became a refreshing session for them. Beatriz followed her partner to Germany when he signed with Dortmund. Finally, in 2021, after 10 years of marriage, they tied the knot in front of their family members and friends. It seems they have plans to spend the rest of their life together.

Beatriz Viana and Paco Alcacer Children

The duo has two beautiful children. Their first child, a daughter named Martina Alcacer, was born on February 12, 2018. Beatriz gave birth to their second child, a daughter in 2021.

Paco Alcacer with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Beatriz Viana Social media

Beatriz has earned massive popularity on social media after her relationship with Alcacer came into the public eye. Her Instagram feed is complete with pictures of her beautiful children, and husband. The content she shares suggests that she loves adventure and often spends time in the snow with the kids. She also has a dedicated Instagram handle for food recipes.

FAQs about Beatriz Viana

When did Beatriz Viana and Paco Alcacer get married? They got married in 2021. What is Beatriz Viana doing now? She is a food blogger. How old is Beatriz Viana? She is 29 years old. Nationality of Beatriz Viana? She is Spanish. What is Beatriz Viana’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.