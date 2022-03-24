Ousmane Dembele Wife Rima Edbouche Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Rima Edbouche? Meet The Wife Of Ousmane Dembele

Rima Edbouche is a TikTok star and she is famous for being the wife of Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Rima is a stunning woman who is equally beautiful and smart. She is very health conscious and takes good care of her body. Being a firm believer in Moroccan ethics and values, she tied the knot with Dembele in a Moroccan tradition. The duo has been together for a long time, but they kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Ousmane Dembele rose to fame due to his performances for Borussia Dortmund. After moving to Barcelona he faced some difficulty with his form, but it seems everything is falling in place for him now. The Frenchman was also a part of the world cup winning team of France. Even though his career is intriguing, we decided to focus on his love life. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Ousmane Dembele.

Rima Edbouche Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1999 Place of Birth Douar Aghbalou, southwestern Morocco Nationality Moroccan Residency N.A Partner Ousmane Dembele Job Tik Tok and Instagram star Instagram @rima.ebc Height 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Muslim Hair Colour N.A Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Rima Edbouche Childhood and Family

Rima’s exact birthdate is unknown, but we believe she was born in 1999. She was born at Douar Aghbalou, southwestern Morocco, making her nationality Moroccan. She doesn’t share much private information despite having a significant online presence.

As she hasn’t revealed anything about her parents, we currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what jobs they do. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Ousmane Dembele.

Rima Edbouche was born in Douar Aghbalou, southwestern Morocco. (Credit: Instagram)

Rima Edbouche Education

Rima’s family moved to France when she was young. She studied at a local high school in France. Our report suggests that she is still studying for a university degree. Along with studies, the beautiful Moroccan lady has also built a vast social media presence.

Rima Edbouche career

Rima is a social media star. Using her unique digital content, she has built a solid online presence on TikTok and Instagram. 73.8k followers have subscribed to her posts on Instagram. She mostly shares her picture in grand settings. However, she hasn’t revealed his face in her social media content.

The social media industry has seen significant growth in the last two years, especially during the covid lockdown. The industry has given a grand stage to content creators, and people like Rima have taken full advantage of the perks using her unique skills.

Rima is still a student. (Credit: Instagram)

Rima is also the biggest supporter of Ousmane Dembele. She often visits the stadium to cheer for her partner. After a defeat on the field, Rima cheers up Dembele’s mood.

Rima Edbouche Net Worth

Rima’s net worth is currently under review. We are not sure whether she has started monetizing her online presence. Even if she doesn’t earn any money from social media, her husband’s significant income is enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family. Dembele has a net worth of $8 Million. He currently earns £10,900,000 per year at Barcelona.

Rima Edbouche and Ousmane Dembele relationship

Ousmane Dembele and his wife Rima Edbouche have been together for a long time. But they managed to keep their love life out of the public eye. We are unsure how the duo met or whether it was love at first sight. But the pair was entirely impressed by each other’s personalities after their first meeting. On dates, they talked about interests, plans, feelings.

Their conversation became a refreshing session for them. Rima followed her partner to Barcelona. Last year during the Christmas holidays, the couple tied the knot following Moroccan traditions. They have remained inseparable since then.

Ousmane Dembele and wife Rima Edbouche at their wedding ceremony. (Credit: Twitter)

Rima Edbouche and Ousmane Dembele Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They remain pretty busy with their work; that’s why welcoming a child at this point might not be comfortable for them. They should take as much time as needed to make the big decision.

Rima Edbouche Social media

Rima is a social media star because of his huge fan following on TikTok and Instagram. She mainly shares snaps and pictures of elegant buildings and structures. The Moroccan beauty doesn’t share her facial impressions with her fanbase. She mostly shares photos in hijab.

Rima Edbouche is a social media star. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Rima Edbouche

When did Rima Edbouche and Ousmane Dembele get married? They got married in 2021. What is Rima Edbouche doing now? She is a TikTok Instagram influencer. How old is Rima Edbouche? She is 22 years old. Nationality of Rima Edbouche? She is Moroccan. What is Rima Edbouche’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

