Oleksandr Zinchenko Wife Vlada Sedan Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Vlada Sedan? Meet The Wife Of Oleksandr Zinchenko

Vlada Sedan is famous for being the wife of Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Vlada has achieved high feats in her career, however, she also has some down moments in her life. Professionally she is a renowned television presenter. Well, Vlada and Zinchenko were first seen kissing each other in an interview after Ukraine’s win.

You can say fate brought them together. In this article, we are going to learn many interesting facts about their relationship and how it ended. Oleksandr Zinchenko has developed himself as a crucial member of Manchester City’s squad. Under the supervision of Pep Guardiola, the Ukrainian has turned into a beast.

The ability to operate in many positions on the field, including wing-back and midfield, makes him special. His career is very intriguing, but we are concentrating more on his love life. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Vlada Sedan Facts & Wiki

Birthday October 20, 1995 Place of Birth Ukraine Nationality Ukrainian Residency N.A Partner Oleksandr Zinchenko Job Television presenter and Model Instagram @v.lada_sedan Height 1.74 m (5 ft 7 in) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Christianity Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) $1 Million

Vlada Sedan Childhood and Family

Vlada was born on October 20, 1995, in Ukraine; hence, she is Ukrainian. She is pretty comfortable around the media as she has spent her whole life there. However, she has maintained strict secrecy when it comes to her private information. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know the anime of her parents and their occupation; we are also unsure whether she has any siblings.

We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her and giving her great education. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article once we get new information. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Vlada Sedan is Ukrainian. (Credit: Instagram)

Vlada Sedan Education

Vlada went to a local high named School-Gymnasium №2 Vinnytsia. She always had a vision of a great life and knew how to get there. She was very ambitious and intelligent at the same time. After graduation, she went to the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Even though she hasn’t shared her major yet, we believe she studied journalism and communication at college.

Vlada Sedan career

Vlada is a professional television host. Her debut performance was on the television Channel, Football 1/2. Due to her field knowledge and hard work, she climbed the corp[orate ladder rapidly. She has worked with major TV channels in Ukraine.

She became one of the most respected and known TV personalities due to her conversational techniques. She has interviewed some famous players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Andriy Shevchenko and Kyle Walker.

Vlada started modelling as a hobby. But soon, she found out that she was pretty good in front of the camera, so she took a shot in the modelling world. The Ukrainian beauty is currently an ambassador for Pune.

Vlada Sedan Net Worth

Oleksandr Zinchenko kissed his wife during a live interview. (Credit: dailymail.co.uk)

Vlada has a significant net worth of $1 Million, mainly representing her successful modelling and TV career earnings. Well, she excelled in whatever she did, and that’s why earning a handsome amount of money never was a problem for her. She leads a luxurious life that her bank balance can afford.

Vlada Sedan and Oleksandr Zinchenko relationship

Oleksandr Zinchenko is in a long term relationship with Vlada Sedan. They haven’t revealed when they met each other. It seems they successfully kept their relationship out of the public eye. Still, Vlada being a football journalist and Zinchenko being a professional player, it was only a matter of time before they came face to face.

Oleksandr Zinchenko while proposing to his wife. (Image: Zinchenko – Instagram)

After a 5-0 win over Serbia, Zinchenko kissed his wife when she was interviewing him. The duo kept their love life low-key after that. But in 2020, the City star proposed to his wife at the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv. On August 24, 2020, the pair tied the knot at a grand wedding ceremony. After the birth of their child, they have become more responsible and committed to the relationship.

Vlada Sedan and Oleksandr Zinchenko Children

The duo has one child together. In August 2021, Vlada gave birth to Zinchenko’s daughter. They haven’t yet revealed the face and name of the child.

Oleksandr Zinchenko with his wife, children and dogs. (Credit: Instagram)

Vlada Sedan Social media

Vlada is active on Instagram and has a large follower base. She mostly posts pictures of her own and sometimes with her husband and daughter. Occasionally she posts snaps from her photoshoots. She is a stunning woman, and fans love to see what she is up to.

FAQs about Vlada Sedan

When did Vlada Sedan and Oleksandr Zinchenko get married? They got married in 2020. What is Vlada Sedan doing now? She is a TV presenter and model. How old is Vlada Sedan? She is 27 years old. Nationality of Vlada Sedan? She is Ukrainian. What is Vlada Sedan’s net worth? Her net worth is $1 Million.

