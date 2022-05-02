Norwich City Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Norwich City are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. We bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Norwich City F.C.

The Canaries are one of the veteran clubs in the Premier League and one of the most valuable teams in the Premier League. They are one of the average paying football teams in the Premier League, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries, and Norwich City F.C contract details.

Contents hide
1 Current Norwich City Players Wages and Contracts 2022
2 Norwich City’s highest-paid player
3 Norwich City Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
4 Norwich City loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
5 FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Norwich City

Current Norwich City Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Norwich City F.C. are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. The club won the 2020-21 EFL Championship title and is currently at the top position at this year’s championship. In addition, they have won the League Cup twice.

The club is nicknamed The Canaries after the history of breeding the birds in the area, which is represented in the team’s iconic yellow-and-green kits.

Norwich City Player Wages
Norwich City Player Wages 2022 (Pinterest)

The club was founded on June 17 1902, after a meeting at the Criterion Café in Norwich. They played their first match against Harwich & Parkeston at Newmarket Road on September 6 1902. Norwich City F.C. is a public limited company that, in 2003, comprised approximately 8,000 individual shareholdings. They have estimated revenue of £166million in the footballing world. 

Norwich City’s highest-paid player 

Ben Gibson is the highest-paid player for Norwich City, with a yearly salary of £ 20,80,000 and a weekly wage of £40,000. Gibson started his career with the Middlesbrough team, which secured promotion to the Premier League in 2016. 

Why Ben Gibson is Norwich's pass master - The Athletic
Ben Gibson is the highest-paid player for Norwich City (The Athletic)

In July 2021, Gibson signed for Norwich permanently after being on loan for a season. He signed a three-year contract for a fee worth £8 million. He made his debut on October 3 in a 1-0 defeat to Derby County.

Norwich City Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Ben Gibson D 29 2024 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 SMI Sports Management
Sam Byram D 28 2023 £ 15,60,000 £ 30,000 InterLex Sport
Todd Cantwell M 24 2023 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 Elite Project Group Ltd
Angus Gunn GK 26 2025 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 Triple S Sports
Kenny McLean M 30 2023 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000
Teemu Pukki F 32 2023 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 Aaltoa
Max Aarons D 22 2024 £ 11,70,000 £ 22,500 New Era Global Sports
Onel Hernández F 29 2023 £ 11,40,000 £ 21,923 PLG
Grant Hanley D 30 2025 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 PLG
Christoph Zimmermann D 29 2023 £ 10,10,000 £ 19,423 Unique Sports Group
Michael McGovern GK 37 2023 £ 8,84,000 £ 17,000 World in Motion
Jacob Lungi Sörensen M 24 2024 £ 5,20,000 £ 10,000 Elite Consulting
Kieran Dowell M 24 2023 £ 3,90,000 £ 7,500
Dimitris Giannoulis D 26 2024 £ 3,90,000 £ 7,500 Vassilis Panagiotakis
Przemyslaw Placheta F 24 2024 £ 3,20,000 £ 6,154 KFM
Adam Idah F 21 2024 £ 2,60,000 £ 5,000 Unique Sports Group
Bali Mumba D 20 2025 £ 1,20,000 £ 2,308 Wasserman
Daniel Barden GK 21 2024
Rocky Bushiri D 22 2022 InterLex Sport
Akin Famewo D 23 2023 £ 2,86,000 £ 5,500 Elite Management Agency
Jordan Hugill F 29 2023 £ 18,72,000 £ 36,000
Josh Martin F 20 2023 £ 2,65,200 £ 5,100 ARETÉ
Sam McCallum D 21 2024 £ 6,76,000 £ 13,000 Wasserman
Pierre Lees Melou M 28 2024 Relatives
Andrew Omobamidele D 19 2024 Elite Project Group Ltd
Aston Oxborough GK 23 2023 Triple S Sports
Milot Rashica F 25 2025 ALF Sports GmbH
Josh Sargent F 22 2025 Wasserman
Danel Sinani M 25 2023 Mondial
Sebastian Soto F 21 2023 ExtraTime S.L.
Christos Tzolis F 20 2026 Wasserman

Norwich City loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Todd Cantwell M 24 2023 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 Elite Project Group Ltd
Onel Hernández F 29 2023 £ 11,40,000 £ 21,923 PLG
Bali Mumba D 20 2025 £ 1,20,000 £ 2,308 Wasserman
Daniel Barden GK 21 2024
Rocky Bushiri D 22 2022 InterLex Sport
Akin Famewo D 23 2023 £ 2,86,000 £ 5,500 Elite Management Agency
Jordan Hugill F 29 2023 £ 18,72,000 £ 36,000
Josh Martin F 20 2023 £ 2,65,200 £ 5,100 ARETÉ
Sam McCallum D 21 2024 £ 6,76,000 £ 13,000 Wasserman
Aston Oxborough GK 23 2023 Triple S Sports
Danel Sinani M 25 2023 Mondial
Sebastian Soto F 21 2023 ExtraTime S.L.
Josip Drmic Centre-Forward 29 2022

Sports360 GmbH
Daniel Adshead Central Midfield 20

Wasserman
Akin Famewo Centre-Back 23 2023 £ 2,86,000 £ 5,500 Elite Management Agency

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about  Norwich City 

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Norwich City’s main players.

  1. Who is the highest-paid player at Norwich City?

As of 2022, Ben Gibson is the highest-paid player at Norwich City with a weekly wage of £40,000.

2. What is the total team value of Norwich City?

The total team value of Norwich City is around £166 million (approx).

3. How much do Norwich City spend on total annual wages?

Norwich City is spending close to £30 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Norwich City in their history?

Johnny Gavin is the all-time top goalscorer with 122 goals.

Norwich City Football Programme: Portrait of a legend - Eva Bee Illustration: Ideas based, Conceptual Illustrations
Johnny Gavin is the all-time top goalscorer for Norwich City F.C (Eva Bee)

5. How much does Dean Smith earn in a year?

Dean Smith has a £1.5 million a year contract at Norwich City F.C.

