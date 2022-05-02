Norwich City Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Norwich City are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. We bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Norwich City F.C.
The Canaries are one of the veteran clubs in the Premier League and one of the most valuable teams in the Premier League. They are one of the average paying football teams in the Premier League, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries, and Norwich City F.C contract details.
Current Norwich City Players Wages and Contracts 2022
Norwich City F.C. are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. The club won the 2020-21 EFL Championship title and is currently at the top position at this year’s championship. In addition, they have won the League Cup twice.
The club is nicknamed The Canaries after the history of breeding the birds in the area, which is represented in the team’s iconic yellow-and-green kits.
The club was founded on June 17 1902, after a meeting at the Criterion Café in Norwich. They played their first match against Harwich & Parkeston at Newmarket Road on September 6 1902. Norwich City F.C. is a public limited company that, in 2003, comprised approximately 8,000 individual shareholdings. They have estimated revenue of £166million in the footballing world.
Norwich City’s highest-paid player
Ben Gibson is the highest-paid player for Norwich City, with a yearly salary of £ 20,80,000 and a weekly wage of £40,000. Gibson started his career with the Middlesbrough team, which secured promotion to the Premier League in 2016.
In July 2021, Gibson signed for Norwich permanently after being on loan for a season. He signed a three-year contract for a fee worth £8 million. He made his debut on October 3 in a 1-0 defeat to Derby County.
Norwich City Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Ben Gibson
|D
|29
|2024
|£ 20,80,000
|£ 40,000
|SMI Sports Management
|Sam Byram
|D
|28
|2023
|£ 15,60,000
|£ 30,000
|InterLex Sport
|Todd Cantwell
|M
|24
|2023
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|Elite Project Group Ltd
|Angus Gunn
|GK
|26
|2025
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|Triple S Sports
|Kenny McLean
|M
|30
|2023
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|–
|Teemu Pukki
|F
|32
|2023
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|Aaltoa
|Max Aarons
|D
|22
|2024
|£ 11,70,000
|£ 22,500
|New Era Global Sports
|Onel Hernández
|F
|29
|2023
|£ 11,40,000
|£ 21,923
|PLG
|Grant Hanley
|D
|30
|2025
|£ 10,40,000
|£ 20,000
|PLG
|Christoph Zimmermann
|D
|29
|2023
|£ 10,10,000
|£ 19,423
|Unique Sports Group
|Michael McGovern
|GK
|37
|2023
|£ 8,84,000
|£ 17,000
|World in Motion
|Jacob Lungi Sörensen
|M
|24
|2024
|£ 5,20,000
|£ 10,000
|Elite Consulting
|Kieran Dowell
|M
|24
|2023
|£ 3,90,000
|£ 7,500
|–
|Dimitris Giannoulis
|D
|26
|2024
|£ 3,90,000
|£ 7,500
|Vassilis Panagiotakis
|Przemyslaw Placheta
|F
|24
|2024
|£ 3,20,000
|£ 6,154
|KFM
|Adam Idah
|F
|21
|2024
|£ 2,60,000
|£ 5,000
|Unique Sports Group
|Bali Mumba
|D
|20
|2025
|£ 1,20,000
|£ 2,308
|Wasserman
|Daniel Barden
|GK
|21
|2024
|–
|–
|–
|Rocky Bushiri
|D
|22
|2022
|–
|–
|InterLex Sport
|Akin Famewo
|D
|23
|2023
|£ 2,86,000
|£ 5,500
|Elite Management Agency
|Jordan Hugill
|F
|29
|2023
|£ 18,72,000
|£ 36,000
|–
|Josh Martin
|F
|20
|2023
|£ 2,65,200
|£ 5,100
|ARETÉ
|Sam McCallum
|D
|21
|2024
|£ 6,76,000
|£ 13,000
|Wasserman
|Pierre Lees Melou
|M
|28
|2024
|–
|–
|Relatives
|Andrew Omobamidele
|D
|19
|2024
|–
|–
|Elite Project Group Ltd
|Aston Oxborough
|GK
|23
|2023
|–
|–
|Triple S Sports
|Milot Rashica
|F
|25
|2025
|–
|–
|ALF Sports GmbH
|Josh Sargent
|F
|22
|2025
|–
|–
|Wasserman
|Danel Sinani
|M
|25
|2023
|–
|–
|Mondial
|Sebastian Soto
|F
|21
|2023
|–
|–
|ExtraTime S.L.
|Christos Tzolis
|F
|20
|2026
|–
|–
|Wasserman
Norwich City loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Todd Cantwell
|M
|24
|2023
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|Elite Project Group Ltd
|Onel Hernández
|F
|29
|2023
|£ 11,40,000
|£ 21,923
|PLG
|Bali Mumba
|D
|20
|2025
|£ 1,20,000
|£ 2,308
|Wasserman
|Daniel Barden
|GK
|21
|2024
|–
|–
|–
|Rocky Bushiri
|D
|22
|2022
|–
|–
|InterLex Sport
|Akin Famewo
|D
|23
|2023
|£ 2,86,000
|£ 5,500
|Elite Management Agency
|Jordan Hugill
|F
|29
|2023
|£ 18,72,000
|£ 36,000
|–
|Josh Martin
|F
|20
|2023
|£ 2,65,200
|£ 5,100
|ARETÉ
|Sam McCallum
|D
|21
|2024
|£ 6,76,000
|£ 13,000
|Wasserman
|Aston Oxborough
|GK
|23
|2023
|–
|–
|Triple S Sports
|Danel Sinani
|M
|25
|2023
|–
|–
|Mondial
|Sebastian Soto
|F
|21
|2023
|–
|–
|ExtraTime S.L.
|Josip Drmic
|Centre-Forward
|29
|2022
|Sports360 GmbH
|Daniel Adshead
|Central Midfield
|20
|–
|Wasserman
|Akin Famewo
|Centre-Back
|23
|2023
|£ 2,86,000
|£ 5,500
|Elite Management Agency
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Norwich City
Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Norwich City’s main players.
- Who is the highest-paid player at Norwich City?
As of 2022, Ben Gibson is the highest-paid player at Norwich City with a weekly wage of £40,000.
2. What is the total team value of Norwich City?
The total team value of Norwich City is around £166 million (approx).
3. How much do Norwich City spend on total annual wages?
Norwich City is spending close to £30 million every single season on player wages.
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Norwich City in their history?
Johnny Gavin is the all-time top goalscorer with 122 goals.
5. How much does Dean Smith earn in a year?
Dean Smith has a £1.5 million a year contract at Norwich City F.C.
