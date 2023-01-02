Noah Mbamba 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Noah Mbamba is a Belgian professional footballer who plays as a defender for the Belgian professional club Club Brugge and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Noah Mbamma-Muanda famously called Noah Mbamba joined the Belgian first-division club Club Brugge from the youth academy of the club named Club NXT. He was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. The 6ft young defender is strong and has been ranked highly by the club.

He has represented Belgium youth’s team at the national level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

The net worth of Noah Mbamba is estimated to be $250k -500k in 2022. (Photo by FILIP LANSZWEERT/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Noah Mbamba Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Ixelles, Belgium Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth $250 -500 k Age 17 Birthday 5 January 2005 Nationality Belgian Position Defender Senior Clubs Club NXT, Club Brugge. Achievements 2X BELGIAN CHAMPION

2X BELGIAN SUPER CUP WINNER Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Noah Mbamba’s Net Worth and Salary

Noah Mbamba is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $250 -500 k in 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €3.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of 1 Million Pounds per year playing for the Belgian club Club Brugge. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Noah Mbamba Club Career

Noah began footballing at Genk’s academy located in Belgium in 2019. He moved to Club Brugge after successfully passing the club’s youth trials in 2020. He impressed the staff there and got promoted to the reserve team named Club NXT which competes in the Belgian First Division B in 2020.

💥 | Noah Mbamba (17) scoort met vallen en opstaan! 🔵⚫️ #NXTRWD pic.twitter.com/Q3WMyrOaGT — Eleven Sports (NL) (@ElevenSportsBEn) August 28, 2022

He made his debut for the club in January 2021 against Lierse and the match ended in a 3-1 loss. He started in that match and played 84 minutes before getting substituted. He was promoted to the senior team and he made his debut on 23 May 2021 against Genk. He started the match and made his debut in the league when he was just 16 and the match ended in a 2-1 loss.

He made his Champions League debut against Manchester City on 3 November 2021 at the age of 16. The match ended in a 4-1 loss and later failed to qualify for the knockouts of the tournament.

Noah Mbamba International Career

Noah was called-up for the U15 team in 2020 and accepted that and made 2 appearances for the youth team of his nation. He was included in Belgium’s U19 team despite being just 17 years old and has appeared in 2 matches of the team in 2021.

Noah Mbamba in his Champions debut playing against Manchester City’s player Kevin De Bruyne. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Noah Mbamba Family

Noah Mbamba was born on 5 January 2005 in Ixelles, Belgium. His parents’ names are not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Noah Mbamba’s Girlfriend

The Defender is currently single and not dating anyone. The player spends a lot of time in the training grounds with the players rather than dating women. There are also chances that the player might be dating someone secretly because of his good looks.

Noah Mbamba has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Noah Mbamba joined the Belgian first-division club Club Brugge from the youth academy of the club named Club NXT. (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Noah Mbamba Cars and Tattoos

Noah has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Europe. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Mbamba has not inked his skin yet.

