Nicolas Tagliafico Wife Carolina Calvagni Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Carolina Calvagni? Meet The Wife Of Nicolas Tagliafico

Carolina Calvagni is famous for being the wife of Argentine footballer Nicolas Tagliafico. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Carolina is a stunning woman who is equally beautiful and smart. She is very health conscious and takes good care of her body. Being an Argentinian, she supported the Argentine national football team. However, she didn’t know that one of the top footballers in her country would become the love of her life.

Nicolas Tagliafico has developed himself into a top performer for his national team in the last few years. Last year also, he helped La Albiceleste to overcome bitter rival Brazil in the Copa America final, resulting in their first national trophy win in many years. The Argentine full-back also has a successful stint in club football with Ajax. He has also played with Independiente, Real Murcia and Banfield.

Carolina Calvagni Facts & Wiki

Birthday August 10, 1994 Place of Birth Argentina Nationality Argentinian Residency Amsterdam, Netherlands Partner Nicolas Tagliafico Job Influencer and model Instagram @carocalvagni Height 1.58 m (5 ft 2 in) Weight 49 kg (108 lbs) Tattoos Yes – on her ankle and forearm Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Brother – Gaston Sister – Cami Father & Mother N.A Religion Christianity Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Green Net Worth (approx.) $100,000

Carolina Calvagni Childhood and Family

Carolina Calvagni was born on August 10, 1994, in Argentina, making her nationality Argentinian. She doesn’t share much private information despite having a significant online presence. As she hasn’t revealed anything about her parents, we currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what jobs they do.

However, we believe she has a brother named Gaston and a sister named Cami. Due to the lack of information, we are not sure how she was raised and her childhood experiences. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Nicolas Tagliafico.

Carolina Calvagni was born in Argentina. (Credit: INSTAGRAM)

Carolina Calvagni Education

Carolina studied at a local high school in her home country. She hasn’t revealed much about her educational qualification. That’s why we are not sure whether she went to college after completing high school graduation. She built a solid online presence from scratch in the last 2 to 3 years. However, what she did before that is a complete mystery to us.

Carolina Calvagni career

Carolina played hockey during her high school years. She played for Monte Grande Rugby Club and was a great athlete during her youth.

Carolina is a social media star. She has built a solid online presence using her unique digital content. 317k followers have subscribed to her posts on Instagram. She mostly shares fitness tips and tricks in an attempt to educate her audience.

The social media industry has seen significant growth in the last two years, especially during the covid lockdown. The industry has given a grand stage to content creators, and people like Carolina have taken full advantage of the perks using her unique skills. Her audience relies on her information and purchases the products she recommends.

She earns a significant amount of money by promoting different products and advertising brands. Carolina is also the biggest supporter of Nicolas Tagliafico. She often visits the stadium to cheer for her partner.

Carolina is a fitness influencer. (Credit: Instagram)

Carolina Calvagni Net Worth

Carolina has a net worth of $100,000, primarily representing her earnings from brand promotions and paid advertising. She has also earned a significant amount by doing photoshoots for different brands. Her husband, Nicolas Tagliafico, has a net worth of $5 Million and a yearly wage of £2,288,000. Their added income ensures a luxurious lifestyle for the duo.

Carolina Calvagni and Nicolas Tagliafico relationship

Nicolas Tagliafico met with his wife in 2015 when he was still playing for the Argentine team, Independiente. It was the initial stages of his career, and nobody knew how he would advance in the football world.

But, Carolina kept faith in her partner and showed significant success. We are unsure how the duo met or whether it was love at first sight. But the pair was entirely impressed by each other’s personalities after their first meeting. They started going on dates and formed a strong bond. They talked about interests, future plans, feelings.

Their conversation became a refreshing session for them. Carolina followed her partner to Amsterdam, Netherlands, after Tagliafico signed for Ajax. In July 2021, the Argentine footballer romantically proposed to his wife while on vacation in the Maldives. A few months later, they tied the knot in front of their close friends and family members.

Tagliafico proposing his wife, Carolina Calvagni. (Credit: Instagram)

Carolina Calvagni and Nicolas Tagliafico Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They remain pretty busy with their work; that’s why welcoming a child at this point might not be comfortable for them. They should take as much time as needed to make the big decision.

Carolina Calvagni Social media

Carolina is a social media star. She has 317k followers on her Instagram. She mainly shares snaps from her gym sessions. She is a fitness influencer hence she uses her online presence to motivate and educate her audience about health and fitness. The Argentine beauty loves beaches and regularly posts alluring images of her bikini attires.

Carolina Calvagni has earned a huge online fanbase who appreciate her alluring looks. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Carolina Calvagni

When did Carolina Calvagni and Nicolas Tagliafico get married? They got married in 2021. What is Carolina Calvagni doing now? She is an Instagram influencer. How old is Carolina Calvagni? She is 28 years old. Nationality of Carolina Calvagni? She is Argentinian. What is Carolina Calvagni’s net worth? Her net worth is $100,000.