N’Golo Kanté 2022 Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

N’Golo Kante is a French professional football player who is currently playing for Premier League team Chelsea and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

N’Golo Kante is considered one of the best midfielders in the world. The kind of effort he gives in every game is beyond impressive. Even though he has a competitive mentality and hunger for winning, he is pretty humble. After winning the world cup, he didn’t even touch it for quite some time before one of his teammates handed it to him, which reflects his nature.

N’Golo Kante came from a pretty down to earth background. He used to clean garbage on the roads of Paris before turning pro. His story is interesting and motivational at the same time. In this article, we are going to reveal everything about his journey. So without further ado, let’s get started.

N’Golo Kanté Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Paris, France Father’s Name N.A Mother’s Name N.A Star Sign Aries Net Worth €23 Million Euro (£20 Million) Age 31 years Date of Birth 29 March 1991 Nationality French Position Midfielder Youth Clubs JS Suresnes, Boulogne Senior Clubs Boulogne, Caen, Leicester City, Chelsea Achievements (Selected) Premier League: 2015–16, Premier League: 2016–17, FA Cup: 2017–18, UEFA Champions League: 2020–21, UEFA Europa League: 2018–19, UEFA Super Cup: 2021, FIFA Club World Cup: 2021, FIFA World Cup: 2018 Girlfriend Jude Littler Children N.A Sponsorships Adidas Social Media Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

N’Golo Kanté net worth and salary

N’Golo Kante was a crucial player for Leicester City. He even won the Premier League with the Foxes. Naturally, his price skyrocketed in the market. When Chelsea bought him in 2016, he was already one of the top players in England.

Kante pocketed a huge wage deal that pays him 7.2 Million Euros (6.3 Million Pounds) per year. Apart from professional contracts, the French star does sponsorship and endorsements as well, which brings a lot of revenue.

N’Golo Kanté has a net worth of €23 Million Euro (£20 Million). (Credit: Twitter)

N’Golo Kante won the world cup in 2018 and the UEFA Champions League in 2021. He was a star performer for both the teams in the two prestigious tournaments.

Due to his continuous top-notch performances, his market price has increased significantly. He has a contract with Chelsea until 2023. After that, the Blues have to pay a fortune to keep him in the club.

N’Golo Kanté Club Career

Kante began his career at the age of eight at JS Suresnes. After a brief stint with the Boulogne youth team, the Frenchman advanced to the senior squad. In 2013, he joined SM Caen. He spent several years playing in the lower division of France in the initial days of his career.

N’Golo Kanté was spotted by Premier League team Leicester City in 2015. After joining the Foxes, Kante turned himself into a beast by exceptional work rate and dedication. He helped them win the English Premier League in the 2015/16 season. Kante spent only one season with the Foxes but was a fan favourite among supporters due to his humble nature.

N’Golo Kanté joined Chelsea in 2016. In his first season won the Premier League with the Blues and was named the PFA Player of the year. Kante has helped the Blues win 1 Premier League, 1 Champions League, 1 English FA Cup, 1 Europa League, 1 Uefa Supercup and 1 FIFA Club World Cup.

N’Golo Kanté with the Premier League title. (Credit: bordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk)

Kante remains one of the best deep-lying midfielders in the game. Even though his qualities are pretty common, the amount of effort he puts in every match makes him different from other players.

N’Golo Kanté International career

N’Golo Kanté didn’t feature in any game for his national side since 2016. Even though Mali approached him ahead of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, Kante refused as he concentrated on making a career in France.

Kanté first got an international call-up on 17 March 2016. He made his debut eight days later against Russia. Since then, the Chelsea star has featured in 52 matches for his national side. His sensational display at the World Cup helped France secure the most coveted title in football, the World Cup. He received massive admiration from his fellow citizens after his heroic display.

N’Golo Kanté is a World Cup winner. (Credit: FIFA)

N’Golo Kanté Family

N’Golo Kanté was born on 29 March 1991 in Paris, France. His parents migrated to France from Mali. Shortly after his 11th birthday, his father died. The Frenchman had to work very hard for his family. He even swept the streets of France during the initial days of his career. Another tragedy fell upon the Kante family when his elder sister Niama died of a heart attack before the 2018 World Cup.

N’Golo Kanté Wife – Jude Littler

N’Golo Kanté is married to the beautiful French lady Jude Littler. The duo maintains strict secrecy regarding their private life and doesn’t share much during public appearances. That’s why we don’t know when and how they met. But we believe they have formed an unbreakable bond over the years.

Adidas sponsors N’Golo Kanté. The Frenchman promotes the company’s products through his social media sites and often appears in TV and newspaper advertisements.

N’Golo Kanté Car and Tattoo

N’Golo Kanté doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. The Frenchman drives a Mini Cooper still today, which is surprising. But it showcases how humble and down to earth the player is.

N’Golo Kanté Social Media

N’Golo Kanté is active on major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Twitter 991.3K Followers Here Instagram 13.3m followers Here Facebook 10M followers Here

FAQs about N’Golo Kanté

What is N’Golo Kante’s net worth? N’Golo Kante’s net worth is €23 Million Euro (£20 Million). How many clubs have N’Golo Kante played for? Kante has played with four clubs at senior level – Boulogne, Caen, Leicester City, Chelsea. How old is N’Golo Kante? He is 31 years old. Nationality of N’Golo Kante? He is French. Has N’Golo Kante ever won a World Cup? Yes, he has won a world cup in 2018.