Nathaniel Phillips 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Phillips began his footballing journey at Bolton Wanderers’ academy but took a different path when he secured a scholarship at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. However, just before his planned flight to the United States, he joined Liverpool’s academy instead, demonstrating his desire to play at a higher level.

Nathaniel Phillips’ journey from Liverpool’s academy to become a valuable member of the first team highlights his determination, perseverance, and talent. As he continues to develop and gain further experience, Phillips will aim to make significant contributions to Liverpool’s success in the Premier League and beyond.

Nat Phillips has a net worth of £3.4 Million. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Nathaniel Phillips’s Net Worth and Salary

The gifted English player Nathaniel Phillips has advanced significantly in his career, both financially and professionally. He is a vital part of Liverpool’s defence and makes an astounding £24,000 per week, or £1,248,000 annually. Phillips, who is only 25 years old, already has a net worth of £3,426,800. His estimated market value of €4 million reflects his rising stature in the footballing globe. Phillips continues to leave his imprint on the field with his great defensive abilities and commitment to the game even though his current contract is due to expire on June 30, 2025.

He joined Liverpool’s academy instead, indicating his desire to play at a higher level, just before his scheduled trip to the US. In the summer of 2018, Phillips began working out with the first team after joining Liverpool’s academy and joined Jürgen Klopp’s team. He did, however, spend the majority of this time playing for Liverpool’s reserve squad as he continued to grow and experience.

In 2019, Phillips began a loan season at German second-division team VfB Stuttgart. In the 2019–20 DFB–Pokal, he made his professional debut for Stuttgart, and shortly after that, he played in the 2. Bundesliga for the first time. However, Phillips was called back from his loan in December 2019 as a result of Liverpool’s defender injury issue. He returned to VfB Stuttgart for the rest of the season after making his first-team Liverpool debut in an FA Cup game against Everton.

On October 31, 2020, Phillips made his way back to Liverpool and made his league debut for the team in a 2-1 victory over West Ham United. His performances left an impression, and on March 10, 2021, he earned his Champions League debut by turning in a memorable display in a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig.

Phillips’ first goal for Liverpool came against Burnley in a Premier League game during the 2020–21 campaign. In January 2022, Phillips joined AFC Bournemouth on loan for the remainder of the season. Despite the loan move, he received high praise from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who regarded him as an incredibly reliable player and a great figure at the training ground.

Nathaniel Phillips Family

The renowned footballer Nathaniel Phillips comes from a loving and active family. He was born on March 21, 1997, in Bolton, England. His parents were Jimmy Phillips and Anna Phillips. In football, Jimmy Phillips, his father, created a name for himself as a defender for Bolton. Along with his older sister Thea Phillips and his older brother Billy Phillips, Nathaniel belongs to a close-knit family. With a solid familial basis, Nathaniel continues to shine on the football pitch by getting motivation from his loved ones.

Nathaniel Phillips’s Girlfriend

The player Nathaniel Phillips has a happy personal life with his partner Molly Moorish-Gallagher. They embrace their shared happiness as they take time to enjoy each other’s company. Notably, Liam Gallagher, a well-known musician best recognized for his work as a singer and songwriter for the legendary band Oasis, is Molly’s father. Phillips achieves a harmonic balance in his life by finding happiness both on the pitch and with his loved ones.

Nathaniel Phillips with his girlfriend Molly Moorish-Gallagher. (Credits: @nathaniel_phillips Instagram)

Nathaniel Phillips has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

The skilled football player Nathaniel Phillips loves a blank canvas without any body art. Phillips rides in elegance in a sleek grey Audi automobile for his choice of wheels. His taste for refinement and superior products is apparent on and off the pitch, however, the precise variant is still unclear.

