Who is Laurie Jayne Jeans? Meet the wife of Nathan Jones

Laurie is a former model, and She is mainly known for being the wife of the former head coach of English club Stoke City Nathan Jones.
Jeans also comes from Wales, and she is known for being the partner of former Luton Town Player and now the manager Nathan Jones. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Laurie Jayne Jeans Facts
|Birth Place
|Wales
|Father’s Name
|Na
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|NA
|Net Worth (2021)
|$ 1-3 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|38
|Date of Birth
|1983
|University
|NA
|Nationality
|Welsh
|Spouse
|Nathan Jones
|Children
|No Children
|Social Media
|NA
Laurie Jayne and Nathan Jones Families
Laurie was born in 1983 in Wales, but there is no specific birth date disclosed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. Therefore, it has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not.
Nathan Jones was born on May 28 1973, in Blaenrhondda, Wales. However, there is no information about his parents or whether he has any siblings or not.
Laurie Jayne Jones’s husband, Nathan Jones
Nathan is a former player who played as a left-back or midfielder and is now a professional football manager for Luton Town. Jones began his career with Football Conference club Merthyr Tydfil before joining Luton Town in 1995.
He then moved to Spain with Badajoz and then Numancia and returned to England with Southend United in 1997. Jones moved to Brighton & Hove Albion in 2000 and spent over seven seasons in League One.
Jones then shifted his interest towards coaching and spent time as first-team coach of Yeovil Town Ladies. He returned to Brighton as a coaching staff member to Oscar Garcia, Sami Hyypia and Chris Hughton.
Nathan returned to his former club Luton Town as a manager and guided the Hatters to the League Two play-offs in 2016-17. He left the club in January 2019 for Championship club Stoke City. But was very unsuccessful and was sacked. Jones returned to Luton in May 2020.
Laurie Jayne and Nathan Jones Kids
Laurie and Nathan have been in a relationship for a few years and got married three years back on June 7 2019, at Upton Pyne, Devon, in a small intimate wedding attended by close friends and family.
The couple has no kids together yet. But Laurie has been Nathan’s support system in all these years and the pair is still going strong.
Laurie Jayne Profession, Career, Net Worth
Laurie is a former model and also does the job of a homemaker. It is now known that she works with which professional companies and what brand deals.
However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Nathan has an estimated net worth of around $1-3 million approx.
FAQs about Laurie Jayne
|When did Laurie Jayne and Nathan Jones get married?
|They got married on June 7 2019
|What is Laurie doing now?
|She is a homemaker.
|How old is Laurie?
|Laurie is 38 years old
|Nationality of Laurie?
|Laurie Jayne is Welsh
|What is Laurie’s net worth?
|They have a net worth of around $1-3 million.
