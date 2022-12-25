Nahuel Molina 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Nahuel Molina is an Argentinian professional football player who plays as a right-back for the Spanish League club Atletico Madrid and for the Argentina national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Nahuel Molina joined the Spanish club Atletico Madrid in 2022 from the Italian club Udinese. He is a fast player and has been showing real potential on the field. He was included in Argentina’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and had a great role in the team’s success.

The young full-back is really fast and has contributed much in both attack and defence. He was one of the best full-backs in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Nahuel Molina holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Bueno Aires celebrating with the fans. (Photo by TOMAS CUESTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Nahuel Molina Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Embalse, Argentina Father’s Name César Hugo Molina Mother’s Name Lelia Lucero Star Sign Aries Net Worth $1.5 Million Age 24 Birthday 6 April 1998 Nationality Argentinian Position Right-back Senior Clubs Boca Juniors, Defensa y Justicia, Rosario Central, Udinese, Atlético Madrid Achievements 1X WORLD CUP WINNER

1X COPA AMÉRICA WINNER

1X CONMEBOL-UEFA CUP OF CHAMPIONS WINNER Girlfriend Barbara Occhiuzzi Children NA Social Media Instagram

Nahuel Molina Net Worth and Salary

Molina is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $1.5 Million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €12.00m by Transfermarkt.

He currently earns a salary of £1.5m per year playing for the Spanish team Atletico Madrid. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Nahuel Molina Club Career

Molina started footballing at Boca Juniors academy at a young age and was promoted to the senior squad in 2016. He made his senior debut for the club in 2016 against San Martin de San Juan and played the full game. The match ended in a 1-0 victory despite receiving a red card from the visitors.

Official, confirmed. Atletico Madrid sign Nahuel Molina on permanent deal from Udinese, contract signed until June 2027. ⚪️🔴🇦🇷 #Atleti



Next move for Atletico: Samuel Lino loaned out to Valencia. pic.twitter.com/aHZcRanhBA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2022

He was loaned out to Defensa y Justicia in 2018 and stayed with the club on loan till the end of the season. He made 17 appearances for the club on loan and later joined Rosario Central on loan in 2019 till the end of the year and made 22 appearances for the side.

He made 8 league appearances for Boca Juniors and he left for Udinese in 2020 on a free transfer. He joined the club on a long-term deal which allowed the club to keep him until 2025. He made 64 league appearances for the club scoring 9 goals in the 2 years before getting sold to Atletico Madrid.

He joined the Spanish giants in July 2022 on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 10 million euros plus add-ons.

Nahuel Molina International Career

Molina appeared for the U20 team of Argentina before breaking into the senior team of Argentina. He appeared in 6 games for the U20 level. He made his senior debut against Chile in a World Cup Qualifier match on 3 June 2021. He was included in the squad for Copa America and was a part of the team that lifted the trophy.

Nahuel Molina celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup against the Netherlands. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

He was included in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored his first international goal assisted by his childhood idol Lionel Messi in the Knockout match of the World Cup against the Netherlands. He became the first-choice right-back and was a key player in the team’s victory in the finals which led them to lift the trophy.

Nahuel Molina Family

Molina was born on 6 April 1998 to a beautiful and happy home and family in Emblase, Argentina. His father’s name is César Hugo Molina and his mother’s name is Lelia Lucero. The player prefers to keep his family details secret and has not revealed much about his family.

Nahuel Molina Girlfriend – Karina Nacucchio

Molina is currently dating Barbara Occhiuzzi. The pair is always spotted on social media sharing cute pictures of their romantic dates. The couple seems very happy together, and it seems that Molina has found the love of his life.

Nahuel Molina is currently dating Barbara Occhiuzzi. (Credits: @nahuelmolina35 Instagram)

Argentina’s right-back Molina is currently not sponsored by any company for his sportswear. He is young and is in a growing phase, but after the World Cup, it is certain that the player will be sponsored soon by a big company.

Nahuel Molina Cars and Tattoos

Molina has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Spain and Argentina. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. The player has shown interest and tattooed his left leg with his jersey number 26 and with the CONMEBOL-UEFA cup.

