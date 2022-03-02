Nacho Fernandez Wife Maria Cortes Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Maria Cortes? Meet The Wife Of Nacho Fernandez

Maria Cortes is famous for being the wife of Real Madrid star Nacho Fernandez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Maria is professionally very active and handles a lot of work all by herself. Coming from a simple Spanish family, she has achieved tremendous success in her career and life. She is currently the partner of Nacho Fernandez. The Spanish international has won major titles with Real Madrid.

Being a crucial member of the Los Blancos squad, his reach and fame have become paramount. The Spanish and world sports media regularly follow his career, but his love life has remained majorly unexplored.

That’s why we have gathered all the information about his wife and put it in this article. Follow along to know more about the stunning wife of Nacho Fernandez.

Maria Cortes Facts & Wiki

Birthday February 13, 1989 Place of Birth Madrid, Spain Nationality Spanish Residency N.A Partner Nacho Fernandez Job Academy manager, Brand ambassador Instagram @mcm1989 Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother Palma (Mother) Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) $2 – $5 Million

Maria Cortes Childhood and Family

Maria was born on February 13, 1989, to a Spanish family. She keeps herself busy with her work and hence doesn’t get much time to make public appearances. That’s why we couldn’t retrieve much information about her family. However, we know that her mother’s name is Palma.

We are currently investigating to find her father’s name and the job he does. We don’t know whether she has any siblings. We will update the article once we find all the relevant information. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Nacho Fernandez.

Nacho Fernandez and wife, Maria Cortes at the ‘The Heart of Sergio Ramos’ premiere. (Credit: Photo by A Perez Meca/Shutterstock )

Maria Cortes Education

Maria hasn’t shared much about her educational journey. We believe she completed her high school studies at a local institution. Considering her business knowledge and professional activity, we think she might have gone to a college, but we couldn’t verify the claim due to the lack of information.

Maria Cortes career

Maria manages the work at Academia NAF, an academy started by Nacho Fernandez, along with his brother, Alex. The Real Madrid star remains mostly busy with football training and matches; he doesn’t get much time to oversee the operations. However, having a qualified person like Maria in his life, his life has become easier.

Maria is also an Instagram influencer. Due to having a lot of followers on her account, she has the power to educate and influence her community. She promotes products and brands through her channel, for which she gets a handsome amount of money.

Due to her reach, many big companies approach Maria to become the face of their brand. Currently, she is a brand ambassador for the famous brand Garnier.

Maria is Spanish. (Credit: Getty Images)

Maria Cortes Net Worth

Maria has a net worth between $2 – $5 Million, primarily representing her earnings from managing her role at the academy, and she also accumulated a large sum through brand promotions. As she hasn’t shared the exact amount she earns, we couldn’t calculate her total worth.

Maria Cortes and Nacho Fernandez relationship

Marrying their childhood sweethearts is a dream for many people. From that perspective, Nacho Fernandez is a lucky guy as he is married to his long-term partner, Maria Cortes. The duo met back in 2004 and has been inseparable since.

After several years of dating, finally, the pair tied the knot on May 31, 2014, in a lavish wedding ceremony which was attended by all their family members, friends and Nacho’s teammates from Real Madrid, including Dani Carvajal and Isco, as well as Alvaro Arbeloa, Asier Illarramendi and Alvaro Morata.

Their love story has flourished over the years. They are currently a happy couple and have become each other’s biggest supporters.

Nacho Fernandez and Maria at their wedding ceremony. (Picture was taken from vanitatis.elconfidencial.com)

Maria Cortes and Nacho Fernandez Children

The duo currently has three beautiful children. Maria gave birth to their first child, Alejandra Fernandez, on May 15, 2015. Three years later, on May 28, 2018, they were blessed with another child, a baby boy named Nacho Fernandez Junior. The pair welcomed their youngest child, a son, Guille Fernandez, in March 2019.

Nacho Fernandez with wife and children. (Picture Credit: Instagram)

Maria Cortes Social media

Maria has a massive reach on Instagram, as many people are obsessed with the content she shares. With 69.8k followers, she has the power to influence a large community. She mostly shares photos of herself and her family. She has a great taste in fashion and often posts alluring pictures from luxurious locations. She is also a beach lover and likes to show her bikini body to the world.

FAQs about Maria Cortes

When did Maria Cortes and Nacho Fernandez get married? They got married in 2014. What is Maria Cortes doing now? She is an Academy manager and a Brand Ambassador. How old is Maria Cortes? She is 33 years old. Nationality of Maria Cortes? She is Spanish. What is Maria Cortes’s net worth? Her net worth is $2 – $5 Million.