Who Is Josepha Pjanic? Meet The Wife Of Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic Wife Josepha Pjanic Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Josepha Pjanic is famous for being the wife of Bosnian professional footballer Miralem Pjanic. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Josepha has a degree in Maths and used to teach the subject in a school before meeting with Miralem. The couple has been through a lot of ups and downs. Lately, Miralem has taken a backseat in his career. Due to his unsuccessful spell at Barcelona, his career graph has gone down and the midfielder has struggled to put out his best. But, Josepha has been very supportive of her husband during the difficult phase. Even though she is the support system of the midfield star, fans have very little knowledge about her. That’s because the French beauty has been very secretive about her private life. She doesn’t share a lot of information online. That’s why we have taken the responsibility to share many interesting facts about the beautiful wife of Miralem Pjanic. Without further ado, let’s get started!

Josepha Pjanic Facts & Wiki

Birthday August 22 1988 Place of Birth Nice, France Nationality French Residency N.A Husband Miralem Pjanic Job Housewife Instagram @josepha_edin Height 5 ft 7 inch (170 cm) Weight 55-58 kg Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother Bernadette Sirieix is her sister, and Denis Sirieix is her brother. Father & Mother Absolon Sirieix is her father and Abella Sirieix is her mother. Religion Christian Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Josepha Pjanic Childhood and Family

Josepha was born on August 22 1988, in Nice, France. Her father, Absolon Sirieix, was a wine expert and used to work with several wine companies. Her mother, Abella Sirieix, was a responsible and caring housewife. Her parents provided her with all the needs and want and ensured a happy childhood. We are uncertain whether she has a sibling. Josepha is not the kind of person who likes to share her private information. She hasn’t disclosed anything about her early life; that’s why tracking more details have been challenging for us. But we are continuing our hunt for information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Miralem Pjanic.

Josepha Pjanic has maintained secrecy regarding her private life. (Photo was taken from wagsofworld.skyrock.com)

Josepha Pjanic Education

Josepha went to Haimgold Public School for high school education. She completed her Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Nice Sophia Antipolis. She collected as much knowledge as possible during her higher education. She was an intelligent and hardworking student.

Miralem Pjanic met with his wife in Lyon, France. (Picture was posted on Twitter by Football Paparazzi)

Josepha Pjanic career

Josepha started her career as a math teacher. She always had a deep understanding of the subject and wanted to share her knowledge. She earned fame for her teaching style and caring nature. Even though she was doing well professionally, when Miralem decided to move to Roma, she had to leave her career and follow the love of her life. It wasn’t easy in the early years. But she adapted to the new culture swiftly. After the birth of their first child, it became easier for her. Currently, she is a full-time homemaker. She enjoys spending time with the family, and she has become quite comfortable playing the role.

Josepha Pjanic Net Worth

Josepha doesn’t have any source of income currently. She is a housewife, and thus, most of her time gets invested in doing house chores. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t get to enjoy her life. Miralem has a yearly wage of €12 Million, and his current net worth is believed to be €96 Million. His earnings alone are enough to ensure a luxurious life for the family.

Josepha loves beaches. (Credit: GC Images)

Josepha Pjanic husband, Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic enjoyed successful spells in Italy with Serie A team Roma and Juventus. However, soon after moving to Barcelona in a swap deal, he found himself in hot waters. The Catalan side’s manager didn’t use the midfielder, and he spent most of his days on the substitute bench. In September 2021, he was loaned to Turkish club Besiktas where he is currently playing.

Josepha Pjanic and Miralem Pjanic relationship

Josepha and Miralem have been together for a long time. They first met at Lyon, France, when the Barcelona star was playing for the French club. The duo soon fell in love and became inseparable. It was easier for her to manage her life and work when Miralem was in France. But when the midfielder was on the move, Josepha followed him and went to Italy, Spain and Turkey. It is still unknown when they married as they haven’t disclosed any information about their marriage.

Josepha Pjanic and Miralem Pjanic Children

Josepha and Miralem welcomed their first and only son, Edin, in August 2017. The couple is enjoying their parenthood. They often post pictures of their son on their social media feeds.

Miralem Pjanic with his son. (Credit: Instagram)

Josepha Pjanic Social media

Josepha is not the typical WAG who enjoys excessive attention. She has avoided media attraction throughout her life. Even after her relationship with Miralem went public, she didn’t make many public appearances. Well, it seems she doesn’t want to share her private information, and she has kept a similar stance when it comes to her Instagram profile. She has a private account. But she rarely posts any photos.

FAQs about Josepha Pjanic

When did Josepha Pjanic and Miralem Pjanic get married? The pair hasn’t shared information about their marriage. What is Josepha Pjanic doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Josepha Pjanic? She is 34 years old. Nationality of Josepha Pjanic? Josepha is French. What is Josepha Pjanic’s net worth? Daniela’s net worth is unknown.

