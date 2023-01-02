Mika Biereth 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Mika Biereth is a Danish professional football player who plays as a forward for the Eredivisie club RKC Waalwijk and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Mika Miles Biereth famously called Mika Biereth joined the Dutch professional club on loan from the Premier League club Arsenal in 2022. He is getting minutes to gain experience and confidence.

He is considered one for the future as he has a lot of potential to become a star in the future. He represented Denmark’s national team at the youth level. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.

Mika Biereth of Arsenal celebrates after he scores his team’s second goal against Chelsea’s U21. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Mika Biereth Facts And Wiki

Birth Place London, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £523K Age 19 Birthday 8 February 2003 Nationality Danish Position Forward Senior Clubs Arsenal, RKC Waalwijk Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Mika Biereth Net Worth and Salary

Mika is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £523k as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €600k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £254k per year playing for Arsenal. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Mika Biereth Club Career

Biereth began footballing at Fulham’s youth academy and left the team to join Arsenal’s youth systems in 2021. He looked confident despite signing for a big club and this led to his promotion to the senior squad in 2022. He signed his first professional contract with the club on 30 July 2021.

Mika Biereth joined Arsenal in 2021 and was promoted to the senior team in 2022. (Credits: @mikabiereth Instagram)

He scored a hat trick in the U21 match against Chelsea’s U21 in September 2021. He was an unused substitute in 4 games for the senior team in the 2021/22 season. He remained on the bench for the matches including the match against Nottingham Forest in a FA Cup match, two legs of the EFL Cup matches against Liverpool, and in the league match against Burnley.

He was loaned out to RKC Waalwijk in June 2022 for a season. He made his debut for the team against SC Cambuur which ended in a 5-1 home win. He scored his first goal for the club and went on to score a brace in the same match against Groningen in a 3-2 league victory on 7 October 2022.

Mika Biereth International Career

Mika was born in England but due to his Danish descent, he was eligible to play for the country. He made his first appearance in Denmark’s jersey for the U19 team in September 2021 against Northern Ireland in October 2021. He awaits his senior call-up and wishes to establish himself as a better player at the senior level.

The net worth of Mika Biereth is estimated to be £523k as of 2022. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Mika Biereth Family

Mika was born on 8 February 2003 in London, England. His parents struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.

Mika Biereth’s Girlfriend

Mika Biereth is currently single and not dating anyone. He is a career-focused footballer whose priority is his growing career rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Mika has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Mika Biereth joined the Dutch professional club RKC Waalwijk on loan from the Premier League club Arsenal in 2022. (Credits: @mikabiereth Instagram)

Mika Biereth Cars and Tattoos

Mika Biereth has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of London. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

FAQs about Mika Biereth