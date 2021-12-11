Who is Melanie Da Cruz? Learn all about the wife of Anthony Martial

Melanie Da Cruz is a former French Reality TV star known for being the wife of French forward Anthony Jordan Martial.

Da Cruz comes from Paris, and she is known for being the long time partner of one of the best young forwards of Manchester United, Anthony Martial.

Melanie Da Cruz Facts

Melanie Da Cruz and Anthony Martial Families

Melanie was born in France on April 28, 1991. Nothing much has been disclosed about her family, but she has a sister Sylvie Da Cruz who is her partner in the business she does.

Anthony Martial with his partner Melanie (Instagram)

Anthony Jordan Martial was born in Massy, France, on December 5 1995. He is of Guadeloupe descent, and he has two older brothers who are both professional footballers.

Melanie Da Cruz husband Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial is a prospect of Paris based club Les Ulis and spent his youth years from 2001. At just the age of 14, he was spotted by the scouts from the Olympique Lyonnais academy.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JUNE 24: Anthony Martial of Manchester United celebrates after he scores his teams third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Sheffield United at Old Trafford on June 24, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Martial began his professional career at Lyon and then was transferred to AS Monaco in 2013 for $6 million. Finally, he was signed by Manchester United in 2015 for a whopping rising deal of $55 million, which was the highest fee paid for a teenage footballer in history at the time.

MARSEILLE, FRANCE – JUNE 15: Anthony Martial of France in action during the UEFA Euro 2016 Group A match between France and Albania at Stade Velodrome on June 15, 2016 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

He plays international football for France. Martial made his debut in 2015. However, he couldn’t make it to the World Cup 2018 squad. France won. Martial helped United win the FA Cup final in 2016.

Melanie Da Cruz and Anthony Martial Kids

Martial and Cruz have been dating for a long time. They started way back in 2016. The couple got married in 2018 in a very secret ceremony attended by only family and friends. There was speculation that Cruz was why Martial and his ex Samantha Helena split up.

Melanie Da Cruz with her husband and kid (Instagram)

They have two children, Swan Martial and a beautiful baby girl. Martial has a daughter from his ex-wife Samantha named Peyton Martial.

Melanie Da Cruz Profession, Career, Net Worth

Melanie first came to fame when she played a starring role in a French TV series called Secret Story. She appeared in the ninth season that aired back in 2015. Then she pursued modelling professionally and found fame.

Melanie Da Cruz is a buisnesswoman and Youtuber (Instagram)

Da Cruz has an excellent social media following with more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram. Now she has started her own business, Sy and Me, a shoe brand business with her sister. She is also a YouTuber now. Melanie has a current net worth of $3 million in 2021.

