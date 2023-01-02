Max Caputo 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Max Caputo is an Australian professional soccer player who plays as a forward for the Australian footballing team Melbourne City and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Max Caputo is a product of Melbourne City’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. He is young and is known for his goal-scoring abilities and currently scouted by many top European top clubs and it is certain that the top clubs will race to sign this young forward in the near future. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.

The net worth of Max Caputo is estimated to be $18.8m as of 2022. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Max Caputo Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Australia Father’s Name Christopher Marques Mother’s Name Phyllis Marques Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth $18.8m Age 17 Birthday 17 August 2005 Nationality Australian Position Forward Senior Clubs Melbourne City NPL, Melbourne City Achievements 2x Australian champion Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Max Caputo’s Net Worth and Salary

Max is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $18.8m as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €25k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Max Caputo Club Career

Max began footballing at the Australian semi-professional club Essendon Royals and moved to the Australian soccer club Sunshine George Cross. Later he joined Melbourne City’s academy after successfully passing the club’s trials in 2018. He spent four years with the club’s academy and was promoted to the senior team in 2021.

He made 26 league appearances for the youth’s system scoring 21 goals and was named as one of the best strikers to have graduated from the academy by the staff. Following the departure of many first-team players in the 2020/21 season, it was rumoured that he will be promoted to the senior team.

He made his senior debut in the Melbourne Derby at the age of 15 and was one of the youngest players in the country to make his debut in the league. He came in as a substitute in the later minutes for Melbourne City against Melbourne Victory on 6 June 2021.

Max Caputo International Career

Max has represented his country’s both senior and youth levels at the international level. The young player has a serious dream of playing for the nation and is training really hard off the pitch to make his dream work.

Max Caputo is a product of Melbourne City’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Max Caputo Family

Max was born on 17 August 2005 in Australia. His parents struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him financially as well as mentally. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.

Max Caputo’s Girlfriend

Max Caputo is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

The Forward has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

As per reports, Max Caputo is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Max Caputo Cars and Tattoos

Max Caputo has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Australia. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

