Matthew Cox 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Mathew Cox is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Brentford and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Matthew Cox is a young and talented goalkeeper who currently plays for Brentford Football Club. Cox’s journey began at Chelsea, where he spent six years in the club’s youth academy. During his time at Chelsea, he played alongside other notable young players such as Myles Peart-Harris and Jamal Musiala.

Matthew Cox, the young and gifted goalkeeper has a promising career ahead of him. Even at such a young age, he has accomplished a lot, and he is poised to continue his ascent to prominence with Brentford and the England national team.

The net worth of Matthew Cox is estimated to be $1 million as of 2023. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Matthew Cox Facts and Wiki

Birth Place England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Taurus Net Worth $1 Million Age 19 Birthday May 2, 2003 Nationality English Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs Brentford Achievements NA Girlfriend Mia Children NA Social Media Instagram

Matthew Cox’s Net Worth and Salary

Matthew Cox is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $1 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is not known by Transfermarkt and other resources. He currently earns a salary of £358 K per year playing for Brentford.

Matthew Cox Club Career

Cox joined AFC Wimbledon as an Under-14 player after leaving Chelsea, and after climbing the ranks there fast, he was offered a professional contract at the age of 17. He worked with former Brentford keeper Ashley Bayes while at Wimbledon, who helped him hone his abilities and establish a reputation as an expert at saving penalties.

When Cox excelled against Northampton Town U18s in the 2020 EFL Youth Alliance Cup, his rise to fame began. Cox levelled the score with a last-second header after saving a penalty and then went on to stop two more shots in the shootout. He then followed this up with a penalty save and clean sheet against Oxford United U18s in the Semi-Finals and a late winner against Rotherham United U18s in the Final.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Well done to @matt_cox01 and @danieloyegoke2 who helped @England U20 to a 4-2 win over the USA in Marbella earlier today #BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/SLl48Dr3rp — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 25, 2023

Cox joined the club on a three-year contract in July 2021 after Brentford’s B Team became aware of his outstanding performances. Cox filled in admirably for Alvaro Fernández during his debut season at Brentford while the first-choice goalkeeper David Raya was sidelined by an injury.

Matthew Cox International Career

Cox’s talent has not gone unnoticed, and he has been capped for England at youth level, turning out for the Under-17 side in 2020. In June 2022, he was named in England’s UEFA European Under-19 Championship squad for the tournament in Slovakia, following his promotion to Brentford’s First Team squad.

Matthew Cox Family

Matthew Cox was born on May 2, 2003, in England. His parent’s names are not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. His father is a rugby coach at his school. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Matthew Cox’s Girlfriend

The GoalKeeper has been dating Mia for a long time. The couple is roaming, going to parties, and making fun and has been a joyful pair. She is on Instagram with 516 followers. Other information is not unknown. Let’s hope they get married soon.

Matthew Cox is dating Mia and has been spotted with her in England. (Credits: @BrentfordFC Twitter)

Matthew Cox is sponsored by Adidas company. Also, he mentioned it on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Matthew Cox Cars and Tattoos

Matthew Cox’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Matthew Cox has not inked his skin yet.

