Matt Clarke 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Matt Clarke is an English professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the Championship club Middlesbrough and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Matthew Edward Barkell Clarke famously called Matt Clarke joined the Championship club from the Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion in 2022. He is working hard to be a regular starter for the club.

He hasn’t represented his nation at the national level of football and hopes to achieve playing for the country one day. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.

: Matthew Clarke of Derby gestures during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Millwall. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Matt Clarke Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Barham, Suffolk, England Father’s Name Steve Clarke Mother’s Name Barbara Clarke Star Sign Virgo Net Worth £1.6 Million Age 26 Birthday 22 September 1996 Nationality British Position Centre-back Senior Clubs Ipswich Town, Portsmouth, Brighton & Hove Albion, Derby County, West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough. Achievements 1x Football League Trophy Winner

1x English 4th tier champion Girlfriend Ali Clarke Children Eloise Harper and Samuel Fletcher Social Media Instagram

Matt Clarke’s Net Worth and Salary

Matt is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £1.6 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €4.00 million by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of 1 Million Pounds per year playing for the English club Derby County. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Matt Clarke Club Career

Matt started footballing at Ipswich Town where he got promoted to the senior team in 2014. He was loaned out to Portsmouth for 6 months with an option to buy. He made only 4 league appearances for the club before Portsmouth signed him on a permanent deal in 2016. He played the majority of his career at Portsmouth.

Portsmouth's Matt Clarke is reportedly a central figure in an £125m transfer frenzy triangle.



As Man City want to sign Maguire from Leicester, Leicester want to sign Dunk from Brighton and Brighton to sign Clarke from Portsmouth.



(Via: The Portsmouth News) pic.twitter.com/xRDb8zvgwS — Transferchanger (@TransferChanger) May 27, 2019

He became one of the key players for the club and his partnership with Christian Burgess ensured that Portsmouth conceded just 40 goals in 46 games. He was a regular starter for the club and signed a contract extension with the club in February 2018.

Matt joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a four-year deal for an undisclosed transfer fee in June 2019. He was loaned out to Derby County for a season. He made his debut for the club against Huddersfield and the match ended in a 2-1 win. He scored his first goal for the club against Hull City on 18 January 2020. He was awarded the club’s player of the year award following his 37 appearances for the club in the 2019/20 season.

He joined West Bromwich Albion on loan for a season in July 2021. He made his debut for the club against Luton Town in a 3-2 win on 14 August 2021. He won the club’s best player of the year for the 4th consecutive time across 3 clubs. He joined Middlesbrough on 25 August 2022 on a long-term deal for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Matthew Clarke of Derby County in the FA Cup match between Derby County and Northampton Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Matt Clarke International Career

Matt Clarke has not represented his country yet at both senior and youth levels. He wishes and dreams to play for the nation, which is also a dream for many other top footballers.

Matt Clarke Family

Matt was born on 22 September 1996 in Barham, Suffolk, England. His parent’s name Steve Clarke and Barbara Clarke struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money and when he is low. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.

Matt Clarke’s Wife – Ali Clarke

The Center-back has been enjoying his time with Ali Clarke, who is a radio jockey and an event manager. The couple has been a joyful pair and they are blessed with a two-baby girl and a baby boy their names are Eloise Harper and Samuel Fletcher, the other baby girl’s name is unknown.

The net worth of the player is estimated to be £1.6 million as of 2022. (Credits: @matthewclarke22 Instagram)

Matt has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Matt Clarke Cars and Tattoos

Matt Clarke has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Barham. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

Read More:

FAQs about Matt Clarke