Mats Hummels Wife Cathy Hummels Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Cathy Hummels? Meet The Wife Of Mats Hummels

Cathy Hummels is famous for being the wife of German star Mats Hummels. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Cathy Hummels has been the biggest supporter of Mats Hummels for many years. Despite having a long term relationship, their love story is full of ups and downs. Some fans might not know that they have been dating since high school days. To learn more about the beautiful love story, read this article until the end.

Mats Hummels has played with two of the biggest clubs in Germany – Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for his whole career. He has achieved some incredible feats in his career but nothing comes closer to the World Cup victory in 2014.

It remains to be seen how far he can take his current club, BVB. But, keeping aside his career, we are here to find out more about his love life. So stay tuned to learn everything there is to know about the stunning wife of Mats Hummels.

Cathy Hummels Facts & Wiki

Birthday January 31, 1988 Place of Birth Dachau, Bavaria, Germany Nationality German Residency Germany Partner Mats Hummels Job Presenter, influencer and writer Instagram @cathyhummels Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Sister- Vanessa Father & Mother Freddy Fischer and Marion Fischer Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Silver Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Cathy Hummels Childhood and Family

Cathy Hummels was born on January 31, 1988. Cathy’s childhood was filled with luxury and comfort. The German beauty received a lot of love from his parents. Her father’s name is Freddy Fischer, and her mother is Marion Fischer. Our information suggests that she is very close to her mother.

Cathy Hummels was born in Dachau, Bavaria, Germany. (Credit: Twitter)

Cathy hasn’t shared much about her parents; that’s why we currently don’t know their identity and the source of income of their family. She has a sister named Vanessa, with whom she has maintained a healthy relationship. We are looking for more details on her family and early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Mats Hummels.

Cathy Hummels Education

Cathy hasn’t shared much about her early educational journey. However, as she spent most of her childhood in Dachau, Bavaria, Germany, we believe she went to a local high school. We currently don’t know whether the German beauty went for further education. Even if she did, we are unsure about her major. We will update the article if we find something new about her education.

Cathy Hummels career

Cathy had a passion for writing from an early age. After completing her education, she joined ‘Closer magazine’ as a columnist in 2013. She later found out that she is pretty good at reporting. So, she joined the ProSieben telecast red! She worked on Stars, lifestyle, and more at the Berlin Fashion Week. She rose to the top rapidly because of her skills and natural abilities. After gaining popularity and experience, she moved to Sky Sports.

Cathy Hummels at the Vienna Award for Fashion & Lifestyle 2019. (Credit: imago images / SKATA)

She became pretty famous while reporting for Sky. So, later on, she took his chances with the TV industry. Her appearance in the 8th season of the RTL show Let’s Dance was a significant success.

Cathy is also a book author. As we said earlier, the German beauty loved writing. So she used her skills and actual life experiences to write influential and knowledgeable books. She started with the book “Stark mit Yoga” (Strong with Yoga). She also wrote a cookbook named “Das zuckerfrei Kochbuch” and an autobiography named “Mein Umweg zum Glück”

Cathy Hummels Net Worth

Cathy’s net worth is under review. We believe she has earned a significant amount during her reporting and presenting career; still, she accumulates handsome money from book sales. She is an independent woman, and her vast bank balance helps her live her life on her own terms.

Cathy Hummels and Mats Hummels relationship

Mats Hummels and his wife Cathy are childhood sweethearts. Cathay was a high school student at the time of their meeting, and Hummels was playing for Bayern’s academy team. The German beauty always had massive faith in her husband from the beginning and pushed him to achieve more extraordinary things.

Cathy Fischer and Mats Hummels sit in their wedding car after their wedding. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

They became an inseparable couple only after a few months into the relationship. In 2015, after eight years of dating, the duo tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony in front of their family and friends. Their relationship turned out to be a success due to their trust in each other.

Cathy Hummels and Mats Hummels Children

The couple has only one child, a son named Ludwig Hummels, who was born on January 11 2018. The duo is doing everything to ensure a comfortable childhood for their son.

Mats Hummels with his wife and son. (Credit: instagram|cathyhummels)

Cathy Hummels Social media

Cathy has a large audience on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of her own in alluring attire. She also shares photos with her husband and their beautiful son. She enjoys every moment of her life, and she doesn’t hesitate to share the snaps of beautiful moments with her audience..

FAQs about Cathy Hummels

When did Cathy Hummels and Mats Hummels get married? They got married in 2015. What is Cathy Hummels doing now? She is a Presenter, influencer and writer. How old is Cathy Hummels? She is 34 years old. Nationality of Cathy Hummels? She is German. What is Cathy Hummels’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

