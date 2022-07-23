Victoria Marie Strandstoft – Mathias Jensen Girlfriend, her Family and more

Victoria Marie Strandstoft is famous for being the girlfriend of Dutch midfielder Mathias Jensen. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Victoria is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Mathias Jensen for quite some time, she managed to keep it secret for a period.

That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. However, we have gathered everything out there about the mysterious lady and have put it all in this article. So, stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Mathias Jensen.

Mathias Jensen has been one of Brentford’s top midfielders. In addition to supporting Denmark at Euro 2020, he assisted his club in being promoted to the Premier League. Since he has been in a committed relationship for many years with the stunning Victoria Marie Strandstoft, Mathias’ professional career and personal life have both been highly steady.

Victoria Marie Strandstoft Facts & Wiki

Birthday May 5, 1997 Place of Birth Denmark Nationality Danish Residency London, UK Partner Mathias Jensen Job N.A Instagram @vstrandstoft Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Victoria Marie Strandstoft Childhood and Family

Victoria was born on May 5, 1997. She was born in Denmark but later moved to London to support her boyfriend. Due to a lack of data, we don’t know much about her childhood. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye.

Victoria was born in Denmark. (Credit: Instagram)

She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. She barely makes any public appearances; that’s why gathering data about the beautiful lady’s childhood and family details has become quite challenging.

However, we’re looking for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Mathias Jensen.

Victoria Marie Strandstoft Education

Victoria spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Denmark. We believe she completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. Right after completing high school, she enrolled at a university for higher studies. We are looking for her major and will update the article as soon as we find it.

Victoria Marie Strandstoft Career

Victoria’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging.

Victoria Marie loves travelling. (Credit: Instagram)

We believe the Danish beauty is a responsible girlfriend and a caring mother. The duo has one daughter with whom Victoria spends most of her time. She also takes care of the house chores and manages all household services. Due to her caring nature and empathetic personality, she has excelled as a housewife.

Victoria is also a huge supporter of her husband. She attends the matches at the stadium to cheer for her partner. Even at home, she helps Jensen maintain a cheerful and calm mental state.

Victoria Marie Strandstoft Net Worth

Victoria’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. She is an independent woman and lives a luxurious life which comes at an attractive price.

But as we don’t know the source of her income, it is hard to tell how much she earns. However, Victoria’s husband Jensen makes a lot from his professional contract, which should be enough to care for all the family’s needs and wants.

Victoria Marie Strandstoft and Mathias Jensen Relationship

Mathias Jensen met with his girlfriend in 2018. However, the duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They avoided the media’s attention by keeping low-key appearances and going on secret dates.

Mathias Jensen with his girlfriend and daughter. (Credit: Instagram)

From the beginning of their relationship, they were pretty committed and decided to take things forward as they loved and respected each other. Even though they have remained inseparable for a long time, they had their share of relationship problems. We believe the pair makes a happy couple.

Victoria Marie Strandstoft and Mathias Jensen Children

The couple has only one child. They welcomed their daughter, Papaya Jensen, in July 2020. The pair loves spending time with their child. Recently Victoria shared on her Instagram channel that she is expecting a child and very soon the duo could welcome their second kid.

Victoria Marie Strandstoft Social Media

Victoria is not a big fan of social media. She maintains strict privacy regarding her private information; naturally, she doesn’t risk being tracked down by the press through social activities. She has an Instagram account, but she doesn’t remain much active and only has a few images on her profile.

Victoria Marie Strandstoft enjoying vacation time. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Victoria Marie Strandstoft

When did Victoria Marie Strandstoft and Mathias Jensen get married? They are yet to get married. What is Victoria Marie Strandstoft doing now? Her current role is unknown. How old is Victoria Marie Strandstoft? She is 25 years old. Nationality of Victoria Marie Strandstoft? She is Danish. What is Victoria Marie Strandstoft’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.