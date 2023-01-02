Matheus Goncalves 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Matheus Goncalves is a Brazilian professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Brazil professional club Flamengo and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Matheus Goncalves Martins famously called Matheus Goncalves is a product of Flamengo’s youth academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. The young midfielder is considered a gem by the club and hopes to extend his contract and make him stay for many years.

Goncalves has been scouted by many top European clubs and is ready to fight to sign him. He is listed as one of the top footballers born in 2005 by The Guardian. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Matheus Goncalves Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Brazil Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Leo Net Worth $1-5 million Age 17 Birthday 18 August 2005 Nationality Brazilian Position Midfielder, Right-Winger Senior Clubs Flamengo Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Matheus Goncalves Net Worth and Salary

Matheus is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be around $1-5 Million in 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €150k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the top leagues to get a high market value.

His current salary with the club remains unknown and it is certain that if he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Matheus Goncalves Club Career

Matheus began footballing at the Brazilian-based club Flamengo at the age of 12. He was highly valued by the staff at the youth systems and was promoted to the senior team of Flamengo in August 2021. He signed his professional contract with the club in 2021.

Por todos os ângulos, a mágica de Matheus Gonçalves na classificação para a final da Copa do Brasil Sub-20! 🎩✨#VamosFlamengo pic.twitter.com/yq5Pw64CxU — Flamengo (@Flamengo) November 5, 2022

He made his debut for the club against America-MG as a substitute on 23 October 2022 and the match ended in a 2-1 away victory. He then went on to play against Corinthians on 3 November 2022 and the match ended in a 1-2 defeat. He played against Coritiba FC in the next match on 6 November 2022 and the match resulted in a 1-0 home defeat.

Matheus Goncalves International Career

Matheus has not represented his nation’s team including the juniors at the international level. He is young and hopes that if he continues this form, he might get his call-up in the near future.

Matheus Goncalves Family

Matheus was born on 18 August 2005 in Brazil. His parents’ names are not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Mais uma promessa vindo aí!



Matheus Gonçalves estreou com o Manto no profi! #VamosFlamengo #CRF p pic.twitter.com/A9JFoGWo0v — Flamengo (@Flamengo) October 23, 2022

Matheus Goncalves Girlfriend

The winger is currently single and not dating anyone. The player spends a lot of time in the training grounds with the players rather than dating women. There are also chances that the player might be dating someone secretly because of his good looks.

Matheus has been making money by getting sponsored by companies to post about them on his social media. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Matheus Goncalves Cars and Tattoos

Matheus has not been spotted driving a car in the streets and as he is currently young, he might also be uncertain about choosing the right car to buy. Unlike many footballers, Matheus has not inked his skin yet.

