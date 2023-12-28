Mateusz Klich 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Mateusz Andrzej Klich, born June 13, 1990, is a Polish midfielder currently plying his trade at D.C. United and representing the Poland national team and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Beginning his career at Cracovia, Klich ventured to clubs like Wolfsburg, PEC Zwolle, and FC Utrecht before landing at Leeds United in 2017. Despite initial challenges, he flourished under Marcelo Bielsa, notably scoring vital goals during Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League in 2020.

Klich’s versatility, goal-scoring prowess, and consistent performances have defined his impactful career. In January 2023, he embarked on a new chapter, signing a two-year contract with Major League Soccer’s D.C. United.

Mateusz Klich acknowledges the fans after the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

Mateusz Klich and Wiki

Birth Place Tarnow, Poland Father’s Name Wojciech Klich Mother’s Name Malgorzata Klich Star Sign Gemini Net Worth £7.5 Million Age 33 Birthday 13 June 1990 Nationality Polish Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Cracovia, VfL Wolfsburg II, PEC Zwolle, 1. FC Kaiserslautern II, 1. FC Kaiserslautern, Twente, Leeds United, Utrecht, and D.C. United. Achievements 1X DUTCH CUP WINNER

1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION Girlfriend Magdalena Firek Children Laura Social Media Instagram

Mateusz Klich’s Net Worth and Salary

Mateusz Klich is a Polish football player with a notable financial profile. As an offensive midfielder with D.C. United, he earns £31,000 each week, for a total salary of £1,612,000 per year. The 33-year-old athlete, whose net worth is £7,519,200, has demonstrated his skill on the pitch. Klich’s excellent career is further enhanced by his market value, which is estimated to be €2.00m. His current D.C. United contract is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2024.

Mateusz Klich Career

Klich, a native of Tarnów, began his career at Cracovia and made his Ekstraklasa debut there in November 2008. His breakthrough came in the 2009–10 campaign when he established himself as a regular starter for Cracovia.

Klich’s career path brought him to Germany, where in June 2011 he inked a major three-year contract with VfL Wolfsburg, a Bundesliga team. For Cracovia, the €1.5 million transfer represented a historic occasion. But Klich’s path took a diversion through the Netherlands when he was loaned to PEC Zwolle, helping them win the KNVB Cup in 2013–14. Following a short stint back at Wolfsburg, he looked for playing time at 1. FC Kaiserslautern before landing a significant contract with FC Twente in the Eredivisie.

Klich signed a three-year contract with Leeds United in June 2017, making England his new home. Despite early setbacks, he demonstrated adaptability and resilience. His 2018 loan stint at FC Utrecht, where he scored important goals, proved his dedication to development. His breakthrough season at Leeds came in 2018–19 when he was named the team’s only ever-present player for the league season.

Klich’s consistency was on display in the ensuing seasons, which led to Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League in 2020. His goal-scoring prowess was on display in his Premier League debut, particularly against Liverpool and Fulham.

Mateusz Klich International Career

Klich made his debut for Poland in 2011, and one of his most memorable moments was when he scored his first goal against Denmark in 2013. He had been away from the national team for four years, but his Leeds performances earned him recognition when he returned in 2018. With the 2022–2023 season, Klich will embark on a new chapter in his career as he signs a two-year contract with Major League Soccer’s D.C. United. His tale serves as an example of flexibility, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to competing at the highest level in football.

Mateusz Klich has a net worth £7.5 Million. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Mateusz Klich Family

Mateusz Klich was born on June 13, 1990, into a family that was passionate about athletics in Tarnów, Poland. His roots there are very deep. In addition to being a professional football player who participated in 84 games in the Polish first division, his father, Wojciech Klich, is currently Cracovia’s youth coach. In addition to being a renowned PE instructor, his mother Małgorzata won a bronze medal in the 800m freestyle at the Polish championships. Maja, Mateusz’s sister, continues the family’s athletic heritage by being an excellent swimmer.

Mateusz Klich’s wife – Magdalena Firek

Mateusz Klich appears to be living a happy life. Married to Magdalena Firek, the pair enjoys their time together and frequently posts about how happy they are on social media. With the birth of Laura, their first child, on November 6, 2018, Klich’s off-field journey entered a lovely new chapter and their joy was quadrupled.

Mateusz Klich is a football player who has a discreet sponsorship and endorsement portfolio, with information about his brand affiliations being kept confidential. Klich’s off-field relationships, if any, are unknown, whether that’s a conscious decision or a result of a low-key lifestyle, keeping the spotlight on his skills on the court.

Mateusz Klich is married to Magdalena Firek. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Mateusz Klich Cars and Tattoos

The master of football, Mateusz Klich, shows off his individuality with tattoos on his right leg and both hands. His uniqueness off the pitch is reflected in each ink, which tells a different story. Although Klich’s car’s specifics are still unknown, his body art is an obvious reflection of his own sense of style.

