Anthony Knockaert 2023 – Net Worth, Ex-Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Anthony Knockaert is a French professional footballer who plays as a winger who is currently playing for Valenciennes in Ligue 2 and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Ex-Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Starting his career with Guingamp, Knockaert’s journey took him to Leicester City, Standard Liège, Brighton & Hove Albion, and later Fulham, where he secured promotion to the Premier League. He had successful loan spells with Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town before joining Valenciennes in September 2023. Knockaert’s international experience includes representing France at the under-21 level. Beyond the pitch, he has opened up about mental health struggles, displaying resilience in both personal and professional aspects.

Anthony Knockaert applauds a team-mate during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Anthony Knockaert and Wiki

Birth Place Roubaix, France Father’s Name Patrick Knockaert Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth £13.9 Million Age 32 Birthday 20 November 1991 Nationality French Position Winger Senior Clubs Guingamp, Leicester City, Standard Liège, Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Volos, Huddersfield Town, and Valenciennes. Achievements 1X PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1X BELGIAN CUP WINNER

1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION Wife NA Children Lil Social Media Instagram

Anthony Knockaert’s Net Worth and Salary

The football player from France, Anthony Knockaert, gets paid £3,500 a week, or £182,000 a year, to play attacking midfield for Valenciennes. With a healthy £13,910,000 net worth, the 31-year-old athlete has achieved professional financial success. With a market value of €600k, Knockaert demonstrates his worth on the pitch. With a contract with Valenciennes that runs through June 30, 2024, he will be continuing his career.

Anthony Knockaert Career

After starting his career at Guingamp and making notable contributions, Knockaert moved to Leicester City in 2012. His significant contributions to Leicester City, which included a standout goal against Nottingham Forest, were crucial to their promotion to the Premier League. He went on to play for Standard Liège and Brighton & Hove Albion in later stages of his career, showcasing his skills on the pitch.

Knockaert signed a four-year contract extension with Brighton & Hove Albion during the 2016–17 season, which culminated in an incredible accomplishment: he was named the EFL Championship Player of the Year. His incredible 15-goal haul was a major factor in Brighton’s Premier League promotion.

In the top division, Knockaert kept up his impressive progress, scoring vital goals against AFC Bournemouth and Everton. He overcame difficulties, including a red card against Everton, and was crucial to Brighton’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United to guarantee their place in the Premier League.

Knockaert’s outstanding play in the 2018–19 season, highlighted by a spectacular goal against Crystal Palace, earned him the Premier League Goal of the Month award. 2019 saw him sign a loan with Fulham, which later turned into a permanent move, changing the course of his career. Unquestionably, Knockaert had an impact at Fulham that helped the team succeed in getting promoted to the Premier League.

Anthony Knockaert Family

Roubaix, France, is the birthplace of Anthony Knockaert, born there on November 20, 1991. Before his death on November 3, 2016, Patrick Knockaert, his father, had a big influence on him. The 2011 passing of Knockaert’s older brother, Steve, profoundly affected him. Notably, he honoured a meaningful family relationship by dedicating his goal to his late brother, which he scored in a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Anthony Knockaert is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Anthony Knockaert’s Ex-wife – NA

The joys and difficulties of Anthony Knockaert’s personal life are evident. Despite the joys of marriage and the arrival of their son, Lil, the football player regrettably had a divorce subsequently. Even though they are apart, Knockaert and Lil have special times together that are frequently shared on social media, highlighting their relationship and the happiness they derive from each other’s presence.

Details regarding Anthony Knockaert’s brand associations are kept private, therefore it is unclear what sponsorship and endorsement relationships he has. Knockaert’s off-field relationships, if any, are a mystery because they are not disclosed, which may be a conscious decision or a part of his private life.

Anthony Knockaert has a net worth of £13.9 Million. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Anthony Knockaert Cars and Tattoos

The football superstar Anthony Knockaert shows off his tattoos, which are personal stories etched on his left hand and chest. He shows off his sophisticated taste off the pitch by driving a Porsche in an eye-catching shade of blue off the pitch.

Read More:

FAQs about Anthony Knockaert