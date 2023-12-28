Teddy Jenks 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Teddy Christopher Graham Jenks, born on March 12, 2002, is a talented English midfielder currently playing for EFL League Two’s Forest Green Rovers and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

In September 2019, Jenks made his debut for Brighton & Hove Albion, where he started his professional career. During his 2021–22 season loan at Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, he demonstrated his versatility by scoring important goals.

He started a season-long loan with Crawley Town of EFL League Two in July 2022. In June 2023, after being released from Brighton, Jenks was able to secure a transfer to Forest Green Rovers. He competed for England in the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, which is part of his international experience.

Teddy Jenks of Brighton and Hove Albion has a net worth of £416 K. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Teddy Jenks and Wiki

Birth Place Brighton, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Pisces Net Worth £416 K Age 21 Birthday 12 March 2002 Nationality English Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Brighton & Hove Albion, Aberdeen, Crawley Town, and Forest Green Rovers. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Teddy Jenks’s Net Worth and Salary

Teddy Jenks, an English football player, is a promising young player at Forest Green. He can play both attacking and defensive midfield. He is only 21 years old. With a weekly salary of £1,600 and an annual salary of £83,200, Jenks has a net worth of £416,520. His market value is €300,000, which highlights his potential as a significant asset to Forest Green and reflects the recognition of his skills in the football world. His contract expires on June 30, 2025.

Teddy Jenks Career

Jenks began his professional career with Brighton & Hove Albion, where he made his debut in the EFL Cup against Aston Villa in September 2019. Later, he contributed to Brighton’s victories and gained valuable experience. His loan spell at Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership during the 2021–22 season also showed his versatility and ability to score crucial goals.

In July 2022, Jenks moved to Crawley Town in EFL League Two, and in June 2023, after being released from Brighton, he signed a contract with Forest Green Rovers permanently. His growing reputation is enhanced by this exposure to a global audience, suggesting a bright future for him.

Young, talented, and adaptable, Jenks is still developing into one of the most dynamic players in English football. He is a player to watch as he makes his way through the thrilling world of professional football because of his contributions to numerous clubs and his national representation, both of which highlight his potential. Football fans and enthusiasts are eager to see more of Jenks’ on-field exploits as he dons the Forest Green Rovers jersey and looks forward to the next phases of his developing career.

Teddy Jenks Family

Teddy Jenks, who was born in Brighton, England, on March 12, 2002, keeps his family a secret. It makes sense that, at this early point in his football career, information about his parents and siblings is not public knowledge. While navigating the early stages of his career, Jenks maintains the attention on the pitch, keeping the details of his private life hidden so that supporters can recognize his abilities on their own.

Teddy Jenks’s Girlfriend

The Midfielder Teddy Jenks, 21, is currently focusing his energies on furthering his career while navigating the single life. Jenks is single and focused on improving his skills. He wants to make a big impact in the fast-paced football industry, so he embraces being single while pursuing his career goals.

Teddy Jenks of Forest Green Rovers runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Curtis Durose. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

As Teddy Jenks embarks on his football career, information regarding sponsors and sponsorships is still confidential. Jenks concentrates on demonstrating his abilities in the field during this developmental stage in order to pave the way for future partnerships. As the up-and-coming talent is ready to wow sponsors with his growing abilities, the expectation grows.

Teddy Jenks Cars and Tattoos

Teddy Jenks embraces simplicity in personal aesthetics by choosing a canvas devoid of tattoos. Information regarding his car tastes is nonexistent, and details about his selection are kept completely under wraps. Jenks keeps his attention on the game and doesn’t reveal his driving preferences or personal style.

