Who Is Anne-Laure Louis? Meet The Wife Of Martin Braithwaite

Anne-Laure Louis is a TV host by profession and is famous for being the wife of Barcelona star Martin Braithwaite. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Anne has achieved huge success in the professional area. She has worked hard for every bit of it. She is a woman of strong will and top-level mindset. Her incredible qualities attracted the Barcelona star, Martin Braithwaite. He is currently playing with one of the biggest clubs in the world and there is a huge possibility that you know much about his career. However, the love of his life also leads an exciting life that is pretty unknown to a lot of the fans. In this article, you’ll get to know the Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, and Family of the wife of Martin Braithwaite.

Anne-Laure Louis Facts & Wiki

Birthday September 27, 1991 Place of Birth France Nationality French Residency Barcelona Husband Martin Braithwaite Job TV Host, Entrepreneur Instagram @annelaurebraithwaite Height 5’4” (165 cm) Weight 60 kg Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Black Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) £1 Million

Anne-Laure Louis Childhood and Family

Anne-Laure Louis was born on September 27, 1991. She maintains a low profile online and doesn’t share much private information in the public media. That’s why we couldn’t fetch details about her parents. Whether she has a sibling is also unknown at this point. We are still searching for the missing pieces and will update the article as soon as we find new information. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Martin Braithwaite.

Martin Braithwaite is one of the richest players in Barcelona. (Picture was taken from thesun.co.uk)

Anne-Laure Louis Education

Anne-Laure completed her high school graduation from a local institution. She enrolled in the curriculum of a university straight after that. But due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch the institution’s name and what course she took.

Anne-Laure Louis career

Anne-Laure is a successful TV host and journalist. She saw rapid growth due to massive effort and hardship in her professional area. She rose the corporate ladder swiftly, and now she is a respected TV personality.

She has also achieved success with her own business. She founded a clothing brand named Trente. She has also ventured into the food and dining business. In 2020, she opened a restaurant in Barcelona with the help of her husband.

Anne-Laure Louis Net Worth

Anne’s net worth is believed to be around £1 Million. The primary source of her earnings is her business line and her wages from the TV job. She is a bossy woman who likes to lead a luxurious life, and her high achievements in her career have provided her with the comfort to do so.

Braithwaite’s yearly salary at Barcelona is £5 Million, and his net worth is believed to be £13 Million.

Anne-Laure Louis runs a clothing business. (Picture was taken from Life Blogger)

Anne-Laure Louis husband, Martin Braithwaite

Martin Braithwaite started his career from the bottom of the chain with a small Danish team named FC Midtjylland Youth. After that, he went to France and England but finally chose to settle in Spain with CD Leganés. The scouting team of FC Barcelona picked out his incredible striking abilities. The Catalan giants signed him in 2020. Braithwaite showed great composure during his first season. Due to a severe knee injury, he has taken a hit in this campaign. But, his career seems only on the rise at this point.

Anne-Laure Louis and Martin Braithwaite relationship

Martin Braithwaite met with his wife while still playing for the French team Toulouse. We are uncertain whether it was love at first sight. But the duo was swift enough to understand the attraction. They dated for a long time before tying the knot in June 2019. Many guests attended their Grand wedding ceremony.

Martin Braithwaite with his wife Anne-Laure Louis during their wedding photoshoot. (Credit: Twitter)

Anne-Laure Louis and Martin Braithwaite Children

Anne-Laure Louis and Martin Braithwaite have four beautiful children. The duo first felt the happiness of being father and mother In April 2015 when their first son Romeo was born. Due to the lack of information available online, we could not track down the birth date and names of their following two sons. In 2020, the couple welcomed their youngest son, Valentino. Recently the couple confirmed that they are expecting a baby girl.

Martin Braithwaite with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Anne-Laure Louis Social media

Anne has gained a lot of fame on social media. She has a massive fanbase of 34.9k followers on Instagram. She likes to show her baby bump to the world as she has posted many pictures on social media platforms. She is already the mother of four children, and from her feed, it’s evident that she likes to spend quality time with her sons.

FAQs about Anne-Laure Louis

When did Anne-Laure Louis and Martin Braithwaite get married? The couple got married in June 2019. What is Anne-Laure Louis doing now? She is a TV host and a successful entrepreneur. How old is Anne-Laure Louis? She is 31 years old. Nationality of Anne-Laure Louis? Anne-Laure Louis is French. What is Anne-Laure Louis’s net worth? Anne-Laure Louis’s net worth is £1 Million.

Read More: