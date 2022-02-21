Who Is Sarah Arnautovic? Meet The Wife Of Marko Arnautovic

Sarah Arnautovic is a professional model and famous for being the wife of Austrian football player Marko Arnautovic. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Marko Arnautovic is known for his angry attitude on the pitch and many don’t know how he keeps his cool in crucial moments of his life. Well, the answer is his wife Sarah. She is a fierce supporter of her husband and often helps him to maintain his coolness. Since moving to Bologna in 2021, the Austrian star has put in a good spell of performances.

He has played in many countries including Germany, Italy, England and China. That’s why he has a steady fanbase and many people know his career graph. However, when it comes to his love life, fans are in the dark.

That’s probably because the love of his life doesn’t like the idea of sharing private information on the internet. Well, we have managed to gather many interesting facts about the Austrian lady. In this article, we will share everything about the stunning Girlfriend Of Marko Arnautovic. Without further ado let’s get started.

Sarah Arnautovic Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 21, 1985 Place of Birth Austria Nationality Austrian Residency Italy Partner Marko Arnautovic Job Model turned Housewife Instagram N.A Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Sarah Arnautovic Childhood and Family

Sarah was born on March 21, 1985. Despite having a glaring career in the modelling industry, she isn’t a big fan of stardom. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. That’s why we couldn’t find any information about her father and mother. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. She used to have a social media presence earlier, but she has also restricted her activity to the medium. But we are continuously searching for more information on her family and early life. So stay tuned to know more about the Girlfriend Of Marko Arnautovic.

Sarah used to be a model. (Picture was taken from svwerder.livejournal.com)

Sarah Arnautovic Education

Sarah mostly spent her childhood and early adulthood in Austria. We believe she went to a local high school in her hometown. Whether she enrolled in a University is still unknown. We think she studied medicine at university, but we couldn’t verify the claim because there is very little information. However, we know that she was pretty ambitious from the beginning and worked very hard to achieve her dream.

Sarah Arnautovic career

Sarah was a medical practitioner when she met Marko Arnautovic. We are not sure where she used to work. But we believe she used to put her best in whatever she did, and her optimistic personality helped her achieve many incredible feats in her career.

Sarah was passionate about modelling from an early age. We are unsure when she entered the modelling world, but she gained massive popularity due to her alluring looks and charming personality. She began to cause havoc in the industry and earned many high profile contracts. She worked with many big brands and has featured in many famous magazine covers. Her speciality was swimwear and bikinis, and she used to flaunt her top-notch figure in bikini looks.

However, After their daughter – Emilia, was born, she left her medical and modelling career and became a housewife. She wanted to take care of the family, and the decision has worked out pretty well for her. Now she spends quality time with her children and husband at home.

Sarah is a cool minded person. (Picture was taken from WTfoot)

Sarah Arnautovic Net Worth

Sarah’s net worth is currently unknown. As we don’t know her wages at her medical role and the sum of the money she accumulated from modelling, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. We are still investigating the matter and will update the article if we find relevant data.

Sarah Arnautovic and Marko Arnautovic relationship

Marko Arnautovic met with her girlfriend in a Bremen disco. The moment he saw her, he knew that she was the one! However, it wasn’t easy for Sarah to keep hold of her man. They started dating soon after their first meeting, and Marko’s bad temper used to cause a lot of problems. However, with years of experience in the medical field, she was pretty good at consoling and communicating. So, she became the medicine for Marco’s anger issues.

She has remained to be the key to the Austrian player’s heart, and their relationship has flourished over the years. After the arrival of their first child, their relationship became stronger. They maintain healthy communication to date. However, the duo has decided to keep their private life away from the public eye. That’s why they don’t make a lot of public appearances.

Marko Arnautovic met with his wife at a Disco club. (Picture was taken from WTfoot)

Sarah Arnautovic and Marko Arnautovic Children

The duo has two children. One of their daughter’s names is Emilia. However, they haven’t yet revealed the birthdate of her daughter. We currently don’t know the name and date of birth of their second daughter.

Marko Arnautovic with wife and children. (SOURCE: Pinterest)

Sarah Arnautovic Social media

Sarah used to be active on social media at the beginning of their relationship. However, she stopped sharing content on social platforms after becoming a full-time housewife. She likes to spend time with her family nowadays, rather than scrolling through online pages.

FAQs about Sarah Arnautovic

When did Sarah Arnautovic and Marko Arnautovic get married? We currently don’t know when they got married. What is Sarah Arnautovic doing now? She used to be a model and worked in the medical field. But currently, she is a housewife. How old is Sarah Arnautovic? She is 37 years old. Nationality of Sarah Arnautovic? She is Austrian. What is Sarah Arnautovic’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

