Who is Andra Van Marwijk? Meet the wife of Mark Van Bommel

Andra Van is a homemaker, and She is known for being the wife of one of the best players in his time and former coach of VfL Wolfsburg Mark Van Bommel

Andra Van Marwijk Facts

Birth Place Deventer, Netherlands Father’s Name Bert van Marwijk Mother’s Name Marian Van Marwijk

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $ 25 million Salary (2021) NA Age NA

Date of Birth Around the late ’30s University NA

Nationality Dutch Husband Mark Van Bommel Children 3 Children Social Media Instagram,

Andra and Mark Van Bommel Families

There is absolutely no disclosure of Andra’s birthdate. But she was born in Deventer, Netherlands to parents Bert Van Marwijk and Marian van Marwijk. Likewise, there is no information regarding her siblings.

Mark Van Bommel with wife Andra (Pinterest)

Mark Van Bommel was born on 22 April 1977 in Maasbracht, Netherlands. Unfortunately, there is no information about his parents and family as he has kept all this information very private.

Andra Van Marwijk husband Mark Van Bommel

Mark Van Bommel is one of the best midfielders in Dutch football history. But, of course, he is a Dutch football coach as well. But it is one of the legends in the history of football.

Van Bommel of FC Barcelona celebrates after a La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Espanyol at the Camp Nou stadium (Photo by Luis Bagu/Getty Images).

His FIFA World Cup profile describes him as “a tackling machine and expert ball-winner”. He was also a free-kick specialist. He has won several accomplishments in his playing career from Dutch Eredivisie with PSV, Spanish La Liga with Barcelona, German Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Italian Serie A with Milan. Between 2000 and 2011, he won eight national championship titles in four competitions.

Mark Van Bommel of Bayern Muenchen is challenged by Wayne Rooney of Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Van Bommel won the 2005-06 UEFA Champions League with Barcelona and was the first foreign captain of Bayern Munich. He led them to two Bundesliga titles. He was also part of the Netherlands team that finished runners-up at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Wolfsburg’s Dutch head coach Mark van Bommel attends a press conference at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Mark started managing as a youth coach and assistant to his father-in-law and former international manager Bert van Marwijk. Later on, he got to manage at PSV and VfL Wolfsburg.

Andra and Mark Van Bommel Kids

Mark met his girlfriend Andra when he played for Fortuna Sittard as a 22-year-old young man. Andra is the daughter of manager Bert Van Marwijk.

Mark van Bommel with wife Andra and children Ruben, Thomas during the farewell match of Mark Van Bommel on July 19, 2013 (Imago Images)

It was not easy for Mark to go out with the trainer’s daughter. He once mentioned how he used to feel when he went to pick Andra up,

“Of course, it was quite strange to go out with the coach’s daughter. I remember when I went to pick her up at home. I rang the bell and was really shaking on my legs,”

The couple has been together for a long time. However, there is no exact date for when they got married as it was private. The couple has three children, namely Ruben and Thomas, and daughter Renee. Thomas is a professional footballer.

(L-R) Coach Bert van Marwijk of Team van Bommel, Mark van Bommel with children Ruben, Thomas and Renee during the farewell match of MarkVanBommel on July 19, 2013. (Imago Images)

Andra Van Bommel Profession, Career, Net Worth

Andra is a homemaker and leads a private life as there is no information regarding her career. However, she is the daughter of current UAE coach Bert van Marwijk.

Andra Van Bommel with her husband legendary Mark Van Bommel (Pinterest)

She has an Instagram account, but it is private. So there is no information regarding her net worth. However, Mark has a net worth of around $25 million.

FAQs about Andra Van Bommel

When did Andra and Mark Van Bommel get married? There is no information regarding the exact date What is Andra doing now? She is a homemaker How old is Andra? NA Nationality of Andra Van Marwijk? Andra Van Bommel is Dutch What is Andra Van Marwijk’s net worth? The couple has an estimated net worth of $25 million