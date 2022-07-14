Marika Koroibete– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Marika Koroibete is an Australian professional rugby union player Here is everything you need to know about Marika Koroibete including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Marika Koroibete Facts

Birth Place Naraiyawa, Fiji Father’s Name NA

Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign Cancer Net Worth (2022) $ 3 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 29 Date of Birth 26 July 1992



School Nasinu Secondary School Nationality Australian Wife Layla Cupido Children 3 children Social Media Instagram

Marika Koroibete Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Marika has a net worth of $ 3 million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. At a very early age, he made his mark as a professional Rugby Player.

Marika Koroibete Career

Marika is a dual-code international rugby league and rugby union footballer. He plays for the Australian national rugby union team and was a member of the Fiji national rugby league team.

He started his playing career for Nasinu Secondary School in rugby union in Fiji and after a short stint, he signed a 3-year contract with the Wests Tigers to play in Australia. He was signed after being spotted playing for Fiji Under 19s in a match against Australian-born Fijian players

Marika Koroibete has won the Grand Final with Tigers in the Toyota Cup (Alchetron)

Marika played for the Tigers’ Toyota Cup team in 2011 and 2012, scoring 22 tries in 26 games. Marika scored two tries as the team won the 2012 Grand Final. Koroibete made his NRL debut on the wing for the West Tigers against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the Tigers’ 32-6 loss.

Several injuries, including a fractured eye socket and a dislocated elbow, saw Koroibete play in just 9 games in 2013. However, he scored 5 tries and was averaging over three tackle breaks and 100 metres with the ball per game.

In May 2016 it was confirmed that he would switch codes to play rugby union at the end of the 2016 NRL season. Koriobete accepted a contract offer to join Super Rugby side the Melbourne Rebels for the 2017 season. This offer also allowed him to play for the Rebels as well as for the Australian National Team.

Marika Koroibete is one of the finest players for the Australian Rugby Team (The Australian)

Koroibete made his international debut for Fiji at the 2013 World Cup as Fiji defeated Ireland 32-14. He played in all five of Fiji’s games. On May 2 2015 he played for Fiji against Papua New Guinea in the 2015 Melanesian Cup. He went on to make his test debut for Australia against Argentina in Canberra on 16 September 2017.

Marika Koroibete Family and Personal Life

Marika Koroibete was born on 26 July 1992 in Naraiyawa, Fiji. Not much is known about his father and mother. Koroibete stands on a peak of 5 ft and 11 inches tall. In the meantime, his weight is 96 Kg.

There are not many updates regarding her degrees or academic qualifications. He is quite active on Instagram and often posts stuff. Beirne has almost 49k followers.

Marika Koroibete Relationship and Girlfriend

Marika Koroibete is married to a beautiful woman named Emma Koroibete. They were together for a long period and finally got married in an intimate wedding joined by friends and family. They have three children named Iliesa Koroibete, Joshua Koroibete and Emmanuel Lester Koroibete.

Marika Koroibete with his beautiful wife Emma Koroibete and the three children Iliesa, Joshua and Emmanuel (Instagram)

There is not much information about Emma’s occupation. However, it seems like she is a homemaker and has been a great support for Marika. She is often seen cheering for him in Stadiums. Emma maintains a low-key profile.

FAQs about Marika Koroibete

What is Marika’s net worth? Marika has a net worth of approximately $ 3 million. How old is Marika? Marika is 28 years old Which club did Marika Koroibete make his debut in? Marika made his debut for Wests Tigers Who is Marika married to? Marika is married to Emma Koroibete Does Marika have any children? Three Children

