Yaiza Moreno – Mariano Diaz Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Yaiza Moreno is famous for being the girlfriend of Real Madrid star Mariano Diaz. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Yaiza Moreno is a strong and determined woman who built a career in modelling from scratch and the amazing fact is that she is pretty young. The Spanish beauty is on track to becoming a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it. However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Diaz makes the journey much more comfortable for her.

When Mariano Diaz was given the no. 7 jersey at Real Madrid many were surprised. However, the fans didn’t know the huge potential he carries. The Castilla graduate might not be getting enough op[pportunities at the moment, but he could turn his career around very soon.

But one thing that has remained certain in his journey is the love of his girlfriend. Many don’t know about this mysterious woman, but we have gathered everything you need to know about her. So, let’s find out more about the stunning girlfriend of Mariano Diaz.

Yaiza Moreno Facts & Wiki

Birthday November 5, 1994 Place of Birth Beirut, Lebanon Nationality Lebanese Residency Premià de Mar, Spain Partner Mariano Diaz Job Underwear Model and Businesswoman Instagram @yaizamorenoanthon Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Yaiza Moreno Childhood and Family

Yaiza’s date of birth is November 5, 1989, and she was born in Beirut, Lebanon. Her parents ensured a comfortable childhood where she had access to an abundance of wealth and luxury. However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own.

Yaiza was born in Beirut, Lebanon. (Credit: Instagram)

Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. We couldn’t find out whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more information about the Lebanese beauty’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing girlfriend of Mariano Diaz.

Yaiza Moreno Education

Yaiza completed her education in Lebanon. We believe she must have attended local institutions. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. However, we don’t know whether she chose to go to college after that for further studies. She hasn’t shared her educational qualification yet, but we are keeping a close tab to fetch the information as soon as possible.

Yaiza Moreno career

Yaiza was passionate about fashion and modelling from an early age. Due to her enthusiasm in her career, she decided to take a big leap and it worked out wonderfully for her. She is currently a professional underwear model.

Apart from owning a business, she does photoshoots in her free time. She enjoys the role, and that’s why it keeps her motivated and happy. Her incredible fashion sense, coupled with her charm and beauty, became a massive success on Instagram, where she has earned thousands of followers.

Yaiza is a swimwear model. (Credit: Instagram)

She has a clothing business named Mystery. They deliver all types of luxury and comfortable swimwear worldwide. Yaiza’s vision made the company a total success, but still, she has a lot of work left to take her brand to significant heights. She has kept the price range lower to attract an audience. It remains to be seen how far she can take her business.

Yaiza Moreno Net Worth

Yaiza hasn’t shared her early earnings yet. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her business and modelling gigs. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.

Yaiza Moreno and Mariano Diaz relationship

Mariano Diaz met his girlfriend in 2012 while he was still playing for the Real Madrid youth team. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles.

Mariano Diaz met his girlfriend in 2012. (Credit: Getty)

Yaiza had high faith in her boyfriend’s career, and when he delivered the Real Madrid job, it was a complete victory for both of them. She was present when Diaz was unveiled as a Los Blancos player in the Bernabeu.

Despite being very busy in their respective fields, the duo keeps a healthy line of communication. They haven’t revealed their plans for getting married yet, but considering the pace at which their love story is advancing, we wouldn’t be surprised if the special news comes.

Yaiza Moreno and Mariano Diaz Children

The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very active in their respective careers; hence welcoming a child at this point can disrupt their schedule. They can take time for such a big decision because they are very young.

Yaiza Moreno Social media

Yaiza has a significant fan following on Instagram. Her strong fashion sense resonates in her feed. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different alluring attires. She also has photos of her partner on her profile. Her social activity suggests the Lebanese beauty loves spending time on beaches.

Yaiza has a significant fan following on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Yaiza Moreno

When did Yaiza Moreno and Mariano Diaz get married? They are yet to get married. What is Yaiza Moreno doing now? She is a businesswoman and model. How old is Yaiza Moreno? She is 28 years old. Nationality of Yaiza Moreno? She is Lebanese. What is Yaiza Moreno’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.