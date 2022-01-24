Mariann Barrena McClay: Carlo Ancelotti wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Mariann Barrena is a Business Woman and is better known for being the Italian football manager Carlo Ancelotti’s wife.

Mariann Barrena McClay Facts

Birth Place Vancouver, Canada Father’s Name Antonio Barrena

Mother’s Name Maria Concepcion Gutierrez

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $15 million Salary (2021) NA Age More than 50 years Date of Birth NA University Simon Fraser University

Nationality Canadian

Husband Carlo Ancelotti Children 2 Children Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Mariann Barrena McClay and Carlo Ancelotti Families

There is no such information regarding her birthdate as she has not disclosed it. However, Her parents’ names are Antonio Barrena and Maria Concepcion Gutierrez.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 23: Carlo Ancelotti and wife arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards – Green Carpet Arrivals on October 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Carlo was born on 10 June 1959 in Reggiolo, Italy, to their parents Giuseppe Ancelotti and he also has a sibling named Angela Ancelotti.

Mariann Barrena McClay husband, Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo is a former player and is regarded as one of the greatest and most successful managers globally.

Ancelotti is one of the only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League three times (twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid). He has also won the FIFA Club World Cup twice, managing Milan and Real Madrid.

MADRID, SPAIN – MAY 25: Head coach Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid CF holds the UEFA Champions League cup celebrating their victory on the UEFA Champions League Final match against Club Atletico de Madrid at Cibeles square on the early morning of May, 25, 2014 in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid CF achieves their 10th European Cup at Lisbon 12 years later. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Carlo played as a midfielder and began his career with the Italian club Parma. He moved to Roma the following season, winning the Serie A title and four Coppa Italia titles. He has appeared in two FIFA World Cups representing the Italian National Team.

NAPLES, ITALY – OCTOBER 21: Napoli player Diego Maradona (l) challenges Carlo Ancelotti of AC Milan during an Italian League match on October 21, 1990 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Allsport/Getty Images)

Ancelotti as a manager has worked for Parma, Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton and has won domestic titles in Italy, England, France, Spain and Germany,

Mariann Barrena McClay and Carlo Ancelotti Kids

Carlo has previously been married for 25 years to his now ex-wife, Luisa Gibellini. However, after their separation, Mariann and Carlo met each other for the first time in 2011 and, following that, dated each other for 3 years and tied the knot in 2014 in Vancouver, Canada. It was a private ceremony attended by their respective families.

Carlo Ancelotti with wife and Kids (Real Madrid Family)

Their marriage is of more than seven years now. Mariann has a daughter named Chloe from her previous marriage, and with Carlo, she has two kids named Katie and David.

Mariann Barrena McClay Profession, Career, Net Worth

Mariann is a Businesswomen. She studied at Simon Fraser University and graduated with a BBA. She enrolled in the Thunderbird School of Global Marketing and has a PhD in finance.

Bayern Munich’s Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti and his wife Mariann Barrena McClay pose during the traditional visit of FC Bayern Munich at the Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, southern Germany, on October 2, 2016. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

McClay is now the President of Mondo Uomo Enterprises Ltd, but before that, she used to work in the public and investors department of Dayton Mining Corp.

She is very private and doesn’t have any social media accounts. However, this business woman has an estimated net worth of $15 million.

FAQs about Mariann Barrena McClay

When did Mariann and Carlo Ancelotti get married? They got married in 2014. What is Mariann doing now? She is on Business Woman How old is Mariann? Mariann is more than 50 years old. Nationality of Mariann? Mariann Barrena McClay is Canadian What is Mariann’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $15 million.