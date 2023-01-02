Marcus Thuram 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Marcus Thuram is a French professional football player who plays as a forward for the Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach and for France national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Marcus Lilian Thuram-Ulien famously called Marcus Thuram joined the Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2019 from the french professional club Guingamp. He is young and has been performing with confidence and is shining in the league.

He played for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where they finished as runners-up in the tournament. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in detail in the following paragraphs.

Marcus Thuram joined the Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2019 from the french professional club Guingamp. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Marcus Thuram Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Parma, Italy Father’s Name Lilian Thuram Mother’s Name Sandra Thuram Star Sign Leo Net Worth £11m Age 25 Birthday 6 August 1997 Nationality French Position Forward, Left Winger Senior Clubs Sochaux II, Sochaux, Guingamp, Borussia Mönchengladbach Achievements 1x Europa League participant

1x Winner UEFA Nations League

1x European Under-19 champion Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Marcus Thuram’s Net Worth and Salary

Marcus is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £11m as of 2023. The market value of the player is at €32.00m by Transfermarkt.

Marcus has had a very successful career so far and is only going to continue to grow in popularity and skill. He currently earns a salary of £4m per year playing for Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Marcus Thuram Club Career

Thuram began footballing at Olympique de Neuilly’s academy in 2007 and stayed with the club till 2010 before joining Boulogne-Billancourt. He moved to Sochaux in 2014 and he was promoted to the reserve team of the club in 2014.

He made his Ligue 2 debut with the club in March 2015 against Châteauroux. He joined the senior squad and went on to make 43 appearances with the club scoring 1 goal. He joined Guingamp on 5 July 2017 for an undisclosed transfer fee.

He scored 12 goals in 64 appearances for the club in his two years with the team before joining Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2019. He joined the club on a four-year deal for a reported fee of 12 million euros. He made his debut against SV Sandhausen in a DFB Pokal cup match and scored the first goal for the club in the same match.

He scored a brace in the 2-2 draw against Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League group stage on 27 October 2020.

Marcus Thuram International Career

Thuram played for the France national team at youth levels from U17 to U21 before appearing for the senior team in 2020. He made his debut for the nation against Finland in a friendly match on 11 November 2020. He was included in the 2020 UEFA Euro squad of France.

The net worth of Marcus Thuram is estimated to be £11m as of 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

He was included in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a replacement. He was brought up in the final as a substitute with Randal Kolo Muani replacing Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele and later lost the match to Argentina in the finals on penalties.

Marcus Thuram Family

Marcus was born on the 6th of August 1997 to his mother, Sandra Thuram, and father, Lilian Thuram, in the city of Parma, Italy. Marcus Thuram’s upbringing clearly had a big influence on his decision to become a professional soccer player. His father, Lilian Thuram, is a French legend who played for both Parma and Juventus during his career.

Marcus was named after the Jamaican activist Marcus Garvey, and his younger brother Khephren is also a professional footballer. It’s no wonder that Marcus Thuram followed in his father’s footsteps, with such a supportive and inspiring family background.

Marcus Thuram is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Marcus Thuram’s Girlfriend

Marcus Thuram is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Marcus has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Marcus earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.

Marcus Thuram Cars and Tattoos

Marcus Thuram Car Collection is pretty good with some luxury SUVs and cars like Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Mercedes-Benz GLC63 AMG, and Volkswagen Multivan. He has inked his left hand with a big tattoo.

