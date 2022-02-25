Marcus Rashford 2022 Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more

Marcus Rashford is a Manchester United forward and represents England on the international stage, read on to learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Marcus Rashford has been a loyal Manchester United star for several years. The Red Devils academy graduate saw the heroes of 1999 and celebrated the club’s treble win off-the-pitch. His focus has always been the same- put the club where it belongs!

Despite having an off-season in this campaign, the city still has faith in him. All that he has done for the community during the covid lockdown is extraordinary. There are several such incredible facts about Rashford that remain unexplored. We have gathered all the information about the net worth, salary, contract, tattoos, girlfriend, cars of Marcus Rashford. Read this article until the end to learn everything about him!

Marcus Rashford Facts and Wiki

Marcus Rashford Net Worth and Salary

Marcus Rashford has been playing at Manchester United for quite some time. He has given some excellent goal-scoring seasons in the past. The United board certainly doesn’t want to lose such a quality homegrown player. That’s why they are paying him €3,300,000-per-year. His current net worth stands at £65 million / $80 million. Still only 24, the Red Devils forward has the opportunity to accumulate a large amount of money until he retires.

Rashford is one of the highest earners at Manchester United. He even earns more than Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes. As his career grows, he could even get a better salary.

Manchester United’s English striker Marcus Rashford has a net worth of £65 million / $80 million. (Photo by Anthony Devlin / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford Club Career

Marcus Rashford started playing football at the age of 5 for the club Fletcher Moss Rangers. The strange thing is that he started as a goalkeeper. After a successful trial at Manchester United, he joined their youth team in 2005. His incredible skillset like aggressive runs, astonishing pace and explosive power helped him climb the club youth ladder.

Soon, coaches realised that the Englishman was too good for the youth team. Rashford was promoted to the senior team in 2015. It didn’t take him long to make the world aware of his arrival as he scored a brace against FC Midtjylland in the 2016 UEFA Europa League.

Soon he became a crucial player for the squad, and his teammates started to count on him to perform in big games. Well, he didn’t disappoint either. He scored against Arsenal and in the Manchester derby in his first season.

Rashford went on to bag 93 goals and 58 assists in 293 appearances. These incredible numbers prove how good he is. Rashford has helped the Red Devils win one EFL Cup, one FA Cup, One FA Community shield and one Europa League title.

However, injuries ravaged his fitness from the previous season, and his form dropped subsequently. Manager Ralf Rangnick has limited the use of Rashford as he currently has a lot of quality options in the team. It remains to be seen when the Englishman makes his comeback.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the UEFA Europa League Round. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford International career

Rashford’s incredible qualities were known to the national team’s coaches from his youth. That’s why he got the chance to represent his country at a pretty young age. He impressed everyone by scoring a goal on his England debut in May 2016, becoming the youngest England player to score in his first senior international match.

Rashford participated in the UEFA Euro 2016 and was involved in the World Cup 2018. He helped the Three Lions reach the semi-finals of the Euro 2020.

Marcus Rashford of England looks on during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Quarter-final match between Ukraine and England. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford Family

Marcus Rashford was born on October 31st, 1997, in Manchester, United Kingdom. His father, Robert Rashford, is his agent and his mother, Melanie Rashford, used to be a cashier. Rashford is the youngest among five siblings.

His parents did an excellent job raising the Englishman. They heavily supported him throughout his youth days and helped him cope with the pressure. At the age of 5, he took up the sport and continued to grow with the help of his family.

Marcus Rashford with his family after a 2018 World Cup match. (Credit: Pinterest)

Marcus Rashford’s girlfriend – Lucia Loi

Marcus Rashford has been in a relationship with childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi. They have been dating since 2016, and their love story has passed the test of time. The duo maintains a low-key profile and doesn’t like excessive attention. Lucia is a PR executive at a private firm. The duo was spotted kissing each other after a World Cup match in 2018.

Marcus Rashford with girlfriend Lucia Loi. (Picture was taken from otakukart.com)

Marcus Rashford Sponsorships & Endorsements

Rashford is Nike’s one of the biggest stars. He has appeared in many adverts, and his stature seems humongous. Due to his off-field activities, he has earned massive fame and has become a known household face. That’s why the big sportswear brand is betting on him. By being the ‘McDonald’s Football Ambassador,’ he promotes the brand’s name. He is also involved with EA Sports and has helped them boost their FIFA series.

Marcus Rashford promoting Nike boots. (Credit: Eddie Keogh for The FA)

Marcus Rashford Charity work

Rashford has done massive charity work during the covid pandemic of 2020. He wrote an open letter to the UK Government asking them to continue the free meal support of underprivileged children. The government primarily rejected the ask but was later pushed to do the same. Rashford didn’t stop there and started many foodbank services like Fare Share and Co-op. He has also been working to help homeless people around the country and has become a voice against racism. For his impressive work during the lockdown, he earned the MBE title.

The artist known as AKSE_P19, who painted the mural of England footballer Marcus Rashford which is displayed on the wall of a cafe on Copson Street, Withington. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford Car and Tattoo

Rashford doesn’t have any tattoos currently. He currently drives a Range Rover. But he also owns a Mercedes car.

Marcus Rashford Social Media

Marcus Rashford is active on all three major social media platforms.

FAQs about Marcus Rashford

What is Marcus Rashford’s net worth? Foden’s net worth is £65 million / $80 million. How many clubs have Marcus Rashford played for? Rashford has played with only one club at senior level – Manchester United. How old is Marcus Rashford? He is 24 years old. Nationality of Marcus Rashford? He is English. Has Marcus Rashford ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup.

