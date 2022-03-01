Who is Mar Garcia Tuero? Meet the wife of Marelino

Mar Garcia Tuero is a homemaker and is mainly known for being the wife of the current manager of Athletic Bilbao Marcelino

Tuero comes from Spain, and she is known for being the partner of one of the best managers in the Spanish League, Marcelino. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Mar Garcia Tuero Facts

Birth Place Spain Father’s Name Na Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $10 million Salary (2021) NA Age 50 Date of Birth 1970 University NA

Nationality Spanish Spouse Marcelino Children 1 Child Social Media Instagram

Mar Garcia Tuero and Marcelino Families

Mar Garcia was born in 1970 in Spain, but her specific birth date has not been revealed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members.

Marcelino with his Wife Mar Garcia and son Sergio Garcia (Instagram)

Marcelino was born on 14 August 1965 in Villaviciosa, Spain, to Spanish parents. However, there is not much about his family as he maintains a really private life. Therefore, it is not evident whether he has a sibling or not.

Mar Garcia Tuero husband Marcelino

Marcelino is a former Spanish player who played as an attacking midfielder and is now the current manager of Athletic Bilbao. He was irregularly used in his first four professional seasons at Sporting de Gijon during his playing career. However, he did appear in a career-best 33 matches in La Liga.After spells in the Segunda Division, he first moved to the lower leagues with Elche CF and then retired in 1994 at only 28 due to injury.

Valencia’s coach Marcelino thumbs up during the Spanish ‘Copa del Rey’ (King’s cup) football match between Valencia CF and Deportivo Alaves at the Mestalla stadium / AFP PHOTO / JOSE JORDAN (Photo credit should read JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Marcelino started his coaching career with Segunda Division B with Sporting’s reserves. From 2003 to 2005, he was in charge of the first team. Then signed with fellow league team Recreativo de Huelva which he led to promotion in his first season.

He once became the country’s best-paid manager at 2.4 million euros per year following the departure of Real Madrid’s Bernd Schuster. Marcelino was appointed at Sevilla FC for 2011-12 but was soon relieved from his duties as he couldn’t get a win in seven games.

Marcelino the Sevilla manager looks on before the round 16 Copa del Rey 1st leg match between Valencia and Sevilla at Estadio Mestalla on January 5, 2012, in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)

On 14 January 2013, he signed Villarreal and made his team go to the top flight and achieved three top-six finishes, including a fourth-place and a semi-final run in the UEFA Europa League in 2015-16.

He then signed Valencia and won the Copa del Rey in his second season, defeating FC Barcelona in the final held in Seville. Then, on 4 January 2021, Marcelino got appointed as the head coach of Athletic Bilbao, where he won the Supercopa de Espana defeating Real Madrid.

Mar Garcia Tuero and Marcelino Kids

Mar Garcia and Marcelino have been together for more than two decades. However, the exact date of their marriage is not known. Nevertheless, she has always been supportive of her Spouse’s decisions.

Marcelino with his son Sergio Garcia (Instagram)

Tuero has been together with Marcelino through every thick and thin. The couple has one son named Sergio Garcia, 30 years old now and working under his father as an assistant fitness coach.

Sergio is often seen with his mother spending quality time and posting many pictures on social media.

Mar Tuero Garcia Profession, Career, Net Worth

Mar Tuero Garcia is a housemaker and has been Luis’s strength for an extended period. There is not much about her professional life as she maintains a low-key profile.

Marcello’s wife Mar Garcia Tuero with her son (Instagram)

However, she has a private life and has a private account on Instagram. There is no disclose of her net worth as well. Her husband is on Instagram with more than 30k followers and has a net of around $10 million approx.

FAQs about Mar Garcia Tuero

When did Mar Garcia Tuero and Marcelino get married? Their marriage date has not been revealed What is Mar Garcia doing now? She is a housemaker How old is Mar Garcia? Mar Garcia is 50 years old Nationality of Mar Garcia? Mar Garcia Tuero is Spanish What is Mar Garcia’s net worth? They have a net worth of around $10 million.