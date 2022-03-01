Who is Mar Garcia Tuero? Meet the wife of Marelino

Mar Garcia Tuero is a homemaker and is mainly known for being the wife of the current manager of Athletic Bilbao Marcelino
Tuero comes from Spain, and she is known for being the partner of one of the best managers in the Spanish League, Marcelino. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Mar Garcia Tuero Facts
|Birth Place
|Spain
|Father’s Name
|Na
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|NA
|Net Worth (2021)
|$10 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|50
|Date of Birth
|1970
|University
|NA
|Nationality
|Spanish
|Spouse
|Marcelino
|Children
|1 Child
|Social Media
Mar Garcia Tuero and Marcelino Families
Mar Garcia was born in 1970 in Spain, but her specific birth date has not been revealed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members.
Marcelino was born on 14 August 1965 in Villaviciosa, Spain, to Spanish parents. However, there is not much about his family as he maintains a really private life. Therefore, it is not evident whether he has a sibling or not.
Mar Garcia Tuero husband Marcelino
Marcelino is a former Spanish player who played as an attacking midfielder and is now the current manager of Athletic Bilbao. He was irregularly used in his first four professional seasons at Sporting de Gijon during his playing career. However, he did appear in a career-best 33 matches in La Liga.After spells in the Segunda Division, he first moved to the lower leagues with Elche CF and then retired in 1994 at only 28 due to injury.
Marcelino started his coaching career with Segunda Division B with Sporting’s reserves. From 2003 to 2005, he was in charge of the first team. Then signed with fellow league team Recreativo de Huelva which he led to promotion in his first season.
He once became the country’s best-paid manager at 2.4 million euros per year following the departure of Real Madrid’s Bernd Schuster. Marcelino was appointed at Sevilla FC for 2011-12 but was soon relieved from his duties as he couldn’t get a win in seven games.
On 14 January 2013, he signed Villarreal and made his team go to the top flight and achieved three top-six finishes, including a fourth-place and a semi-final run in the UEFA Europa League in 2015-16.
He then signed Valencia and won the Copa del Rey in his second season, defeating FC Barcelona in the final held in Seville. Then, on 4 January 2021, Marcelino got appointed as the head coach of Athletic Bilbao, where he won the Supercopa de Espana defeating Real Madrid.
Mar Garcia Tuero and Marcelino Kids
Mar Garcia and Marcelino have been together for more than two decades. However, the exact date of their marriage is not known. Nevertheless, she has always been supportive of her Spouse’s decisions.
Tuero has been together with Marcelino through every thick and thin. The couple has one son named Sergio Garcia, 30 years old now and working under his father as an assistant fitness coach.
Sergio is often seen with his mother spending quality time and posting many pictures on social media.
Mar Tuero Garcia Profession, Career, Net Worth
Mar Tuero Garcia is a housemaker and has been Luis’s strength for an extended period. There is not much about her professional life as she maintains a low-key profile.
However, she has a private life and has a private account on Instagram. There is no disclose of her net worth as well. Her husband is on Instagram with more than 30k followers and has a net of around $10 million approx.
FAQs about Mar Garcia Tuero
|When did Mar Garcia Tuero and Marcelino get married?
|Their marriage date has not been revealed
|What is Mar Garcia doing now?
|She is a housemaker
|How old is Mar Garcia?
|Mar Garcia is 50 years old
|Nationality of Mar Garcia?
|Mar Garcia Tuero is Spanish
|What is Mar Garcia’s net worth?
|They have a net worth of around $10 million.
