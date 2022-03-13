Who Is Melissa Jimenez? Meet The Ex Wife Of Marc Bartra

Marc Bartra Ex Wife Melissa Jimenez Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Melissa Jimenez is famous for being the ex wife of Real Betis star Marc Bartra. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Melissa is a sports presenter. She has been in the industry for several years, but she got famous when she started covering Motorsports for Sky Italia. While making breakthroughs in her career, she had the incredible support of her ex-husband, Marc Bartra.

However, due to some specific reasons, things didn’t work out between them and they had to separate. Today we are going to reveal all the details in this article. Marc Bartra graduated from the famous Barcelona academy. After joining Dortmund in 2016, he earned fame due to his incredible skills.

The Central defender was spotted by Real Betis in 2018, since then he has been playing for the Spanish team. Even though he has been doing pretty well professionally, his love life deteriorated. So let’s find out what really happened! Follow along to know more about the stunning ex wife of Marc Bartra.

Melissa Jimenez Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 26, 1987 Place of Birth Spain Nationality Spanish Residency Sevilla Partner Marc Bartra Job Sports Journalist Instagram @melissajimenezgp Height 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos She has tattoos on her wrist and the back of her arm Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother Antonio Jimenez and Luciana Dionisio Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $1.5 Million

Melissa Jimenez Childhood and Family

Melissa was born on June 26, 1987, in Spain, making her nationality Spanish. She hasn’t shared much about her family until now. That’s why there is little to no information available about her childhood.

Her father’s name is Antonio Jimenez, and Luciana Dionisio is her mother. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her. The ethics and morale that they taught reflect Melissa’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning ex-wife of Marc Bartra.

Melissa Jimenez was born in Spain. (Credit: Gtres.)

Melissa Jimenez Education

Melissa went to a local high school in Brazil. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. After completing high school, she joined the university to study Communication Sciences. She earned a bachelor’s degree after completing the course.

Melissa Jimenez career

Melissa is a professional sports journalist. She was passionate about sports, and she had excellent communication and presentation skills. Even when studying at the university, she did an internship at Odna Rambla to get experience in the field. She also worked with radion and 25TV while at college. After graduation, she got a role at MarcaTV. But her big break came when Sky Italia offered her to broadcast Moto2. She instantly hit the show, and the audience liked her. She became a professional commentator in 2013. But she left the job in 2015 due to personal reasons.

Melissa is a professional sports journalist. (Picture was taken from hola.com)

Melissa Jimenez Net Worth

Melissa has a net worth of $1.5 Million. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her full-time media roles. Melissa led an independent and luxurious lifestyle, and her significant bank balance helped her achieve financial freedom.

Melissa Jimenez and Marc Bartra relationship

Marc Bartra met with his ex-wife in 2014. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. But as Marc was performing well for Barcelona at that time, we believe it wasn’t pretty tricky for Melissa to find the love of her life.

The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting. As they started meeting more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. The pair announced they were expecting their first child in 2015. They were committed to the relationship and wanted to take things forward.

So, they got engaged in 2016. On June 18, 2017, the special day came when the pair tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony in Barcelona. But things didn’t work out between them, and they got separated from each other. Spanish magazine Vanity revealed that the duo couldn’t get over a long sentimental crisis that broke their bond.

Marc Bartra and ex-wife Melissa Jimenez at their wedding ceremony. (Credit: Splash News)

Melissa Jimenez and Marc Bartra Children

The couple is proud parents to three children. They welcomed their first daughter, Gala Bartra Jimenez, in August 2015. Melissa gave birth to their second daughter, Abril Bartra Jimenez, in April 2018. They welcomed their youngest child, a son, Max Bartra Jimenez, in October 2020.

Melissa Jimenez Social media

Melissa has gained massive popularity on social media. She currently has 616k followers on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her beautiful children. Considering her snaps from gym sessions, we believe she is a fitness freak.

