Who Is Daniela Jehle? Meet The Wife Of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Daniela Jehle is famous for being the wife of FC Barcelona star Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Daniela’s life has been through a lot of ups and downs. But she has found the love of her life with whom she wants to spend the rest of her life. She is the kind of woman who is very optimistic and joyous. She travels a lot. After becoming a mother, her responsibilities have increased, but she seems to be enjoying her parenthood a lot. Ter Stegen is one of the best keepers in the world and his incredible abilities aren’t a secret to the fans. His career and life have been a subject of massive scrutiny from the Spanish media as he is one of the senior players at Barcelona. However, his better half has managed to avoid the spotlight. That’s why many fans don’t know much about her. But, don’t worry today, we will reveal everything there is to know about the wife of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Daniela Jehle Facts & Wiki

Birthday December 18, 1989 Place of Birth Mönchengladbach, Germany Nationality German Residency Barcelona Husband Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Job Architect Instagram @daniterstegen Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother She has two sisters, Katherine and Stephanie, a brother Timo and a half-sister named Lynne. Father & Mother Lucas and Dagmar. Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Daniela Jehle Childhood and Family

Daniela came to the earth on December 18, 1989, holding the hands of her father, Lucas and her mother, Dagmar. Even though her parents were together during her birth, they were separated when Daniela was very little. She also has two sisters, Katherine and Stephanie, and a brother named Timo. It might have been challenging in the initial years to take care of all the children all by herself. Well, it seems Daniela’s mother got into a relationship with a different person after her separation. Daniela has a step-sister named Lynne from her mother’s second marriage.

Growing up without a father’s love is complex, and we can only imagine what Daniela and her siblings have gone through. However, the experiences have moulded her into the person we know today. Her caring nature could suggest that she took good care of her brothers and sisters. All the siblings are very close until today and Daniela posts pictures of them on her Instagram page.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen met with his wife Daniela Jehle when he was playing for the German club Borussia Mönchengladbach (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Daniela Jehle Education

After completing high school graduation, Daniela went to Spain to study Architecture. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch the exact name of her university. She went to San Diego, California, for further studies. At that time, her love story with Ter Stegen grew stronger, and she chose to move to Spain with the love of her life.

Daniela Jehle career

Daniela is an Architect by profession. After moving to Barcelona with Ter Stegen, she started her job. She hasn’t disclosed yet where she is currently working. We are uncertain whether she owns her own firm. Daniela’s strong will and determination have helped her climb the corporate ladder early on in her career. She is professionally stable and earns a handsome amount of money.

Daniela likes to travel a lot. (Image: Instagram/danijehle_)

Daniela Jehle Net Worth

Daniela’s net worth is currently under review. Her earnings mainly come from her successful architecture career. She hasn’t yet disclosed the exact amount. But we are still investigating and plan to fetch the data soon. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful wife of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Daniela Jehle husband, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen started his journey with Borussia Mönchengladbach. After getting his breakthrough with the German team, he attracted Barcelona, who signed him in 2014. The journey from there has been filled with ups and downs. He won the 2015 Champions League with the Blaugrana and developed himself as one of the best keepers in the world. In the next 4-5 years, he has been one of the prominent stars of the Catalan team. The team is going through a significant restructuring. But Ter Stegen has remained loyal.

Daniela Jehle and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen relationship

Ter Stegen met with his wife while still playing at Borussia Mönchengladbach. We are unsure how they met. But, Daniela is also from the same city. So they might have found each other pretty quickly. They started dating in 2011. The couple has remained close to each other since then.

Marc proposed to her wife in 2016. Of course, she said yes. They waited until the following year to get married. The duo tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony On July 8, 2017. Their family and close friends were the prominent guests of the evening.

The couple got married in 2017. (Picture was taken from bola.net)

Daniela Jehle and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Children

Daniela and Marc welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ben, on December 28, 2019. The duo has performed the role of responsible parents. From their Instagram activities, it’s clear that the couple likes to spend quality time with their child, and they often take the time to spend family time together. You can see the adorable picture of the child on Daniela’s Instagram account.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen with wife and son. (Picture was taken from thesportstattoo.com)

Daniela Jehle Social media

Daniela has gained popularity on Instagram. She currently has a large fanbase of 484k followers. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her husband and son. She likes to take good care of her body, and that’s why she exercises regularly, which can be seen from her social media activities.

FAQs about Daniela Jehle

When did Daniela Jehle and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen get married? The pair got married on July 8, 2017. What is Daniela Jehle doing now? She is an Architect. How old is Daniela Jehle? She is 33 years old. Nationality of Daniela Jehle? Daniela is German. What is Daniela Jehle’s net worth? Daniela’s net worth is unknown.

