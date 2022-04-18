Manchester City Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Manchester City is one of the major English clubs. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Manchester City Football Club.

The Sky Blues are one of the most widely supported and one of the most valuable clubs in the world. They are among the top 3 highest paying football teams in the league, and a number of their players are on the most lucrative contracts in the Premier League. We will tell you about Manchester City Players’ wages, weekly salaries, and contract details.

Current Manchester City Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Manchester City was formed in 1880 as St. Mark’s but later adopted their sky blue home shirts in 1894. They entered the Football League in 1892 and won their first significant honour with the FA Cup in 1892.

The Sky Blues are the first English men’s team to win the domestic treble, winning all the domestic trophies in England. In terms of trophies won, it is the fifth-most successful club in English football. City are the only English men’s team to achieve that feat.

Manchester City FC are one of the major clubs of English Football (The Guardian)

The club was founded by West Gorton. But after the club was taken over by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi United Group 2008 gave the club considerable financial investment in playing staff and club facilities.

After this, the club achieved a new era of glory, winning all the major trophies in England. The City Football Group Limited now owns the club, holding the valuation at £3.73. The Abu Dhabi United Group has the primary interest in the holding company.

Manchester City’s highest-paid player

Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City’s highest-paid player as of 2021-2022. The Belgian international joined Manchester City in 2015 for a club record of £54 million and has been a star for the club since then. He is the highest-paid player for Manchester City with a weekly salary of £400,000.

Kevin de Bruyne

Since joining, Bruyne has played a pivotal role in winning them three Premier Leagues, five League Cups, and an FA Cup. In addition, he was an important member when the club attained a record of 100 points in a single season.

Manchester City Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Kevin De Bruyne M 30 2025 £ 2,08,00,000 £ 4,00,000 – Jack Grealish M 26 2027 £ 1,56,00,000 £ 3,00,000 ICM Stellar Sports Raheem Sterling F 27 2023 £ 1,56,00,000 £ 3,00,000 Relatives John Stones D 27 2026 £ 1,30,00,000 £ 2,50,000 Wasserman Bernardo Silva M 27 2025 £ 78,00,000 £ 1,50,000 Gestifute Ilkay Gundogan M 31 2023 £ 72,80,000 £ 1,40,000 KIN Partners Rodrigo Hernández Cascante M 25 2024 £ 63,00,000 £ 1,21,154 Pablo Barquero Aymeric Laporte D 27 2025 £ 62,40,000 £ 1,20,000 Wasserman Riyad Mahrez M 31 2023 £ 62,40,000 £ 1,20,000 No Agent Ruben Dias D 0 2027 £ 60,00,000 £ 1,15,385 Gestifute Kyle Walker D 31 2024 £ 57,20,000 £ 1,10,000 CAA Base Ltd Nathan Ake D 27 2025 £ 48,00,000 £ 92,308 Wasserman Gabriel Jesus F 25 2023 £ 46,80,000 £ 90,000 Talents Sports Benjamin Mendy D 27 2023 £ 46,80,000 £ 90,000 Sport Cover Zack Steffen GK 27 2025 £ 23,92,000 £ 46,000 Wasserman Arijanet Muric GK 23 2024 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 – Oleksandr Zinchenko M 25 2024 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 Anatoliy Patuk Phil Foden M 0 2024 £ 6,24,000 £ 12,000 – Julian Álvarez F 22 2027 – – – Joao Cancelo D 27 2027 £ 41,60,000 £ 80,000 Gestifute Ederson Moraes GK 28 2026 £ 33,80,000 £ 65,000 Gestifute Pedro Porro D 22 2024 – – CAA Base Ltd Diego Rosa M 19 2025 – – – Filip Stevanovic F 19 2026 – – Lian Sports Group

Manchester City loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Arijanet Muric GK 23 2024 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 – Julian Álvarez F 22 2027 – – – Pedro Porro D 22 2024 – – CAA Base Ltd Diego Rosa M 19 2025 – – – Filip Stevanovic F 19 2026 – – Lian Sports Group Marlos Moreno F 25 2023 £ 23,40,000 – Wasserman Ryotaro Meshino F 23 2022 – – Japan Sports Promotion Co. LTD

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Manchester City players

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Manchester CIty’s main players.

1. Who is the highest-paid player at Manchester City?

As of 2022, Kevin de Bruyne is the highest-paid player at Manchester City with a weekly wage of £400,000.

2. What is the total team value of Manchester City?

According to Forbes, the total team value of Manchester City is around $4 Billion as of April 2021.

3. How much do Manchester City spend on total annual wages?

As per Spotrac, Manchester City are spending close to £142 million every single season on player wages

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Manchester City in their history?

Sergio Agüero is the all-time top goalscorer with 184 goals.

5. How much does Pep Guardiola earn in a year?

Pep Guardiola has an £18.7 million a year contract at Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola

