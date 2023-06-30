Lyanco Evangelista Silveira Neves Vojnovic, known as Lyanco, is a Brazilian professional footballer who currently plays as a centre-back for Southampton in the EFL Championship and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Lyanco has a mixed heritage, with Portuguese and Serbian roots. His mother, Carla, has Portuguese ancestry, while his paternal grandfather, Jovan Vojnović, was an ethnic Serb who migrated to Brazil during World War II. This diverse background adds to Lyanco’s cultural identity.

Lyanco’s journey in football has taken him from Brazil to Italy and now to England, where he continues to develop his career with Southampton. With his mixed heritage and international experience, Lyanco brings a unique background and skill set to the world of football.

Southampton player Lyanco in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Lyanco Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Vitória, Espírito Santo, Brazil Father’s Name Marcelo Vojnovic Mother’s Name Carla Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £8.6 Million Age 26 Birthday 1 February 1997 Nationality Brazilian Position Center-back Senior Clubs São Paulo, Torino, Bologna, Southampton. Achievements NA Wife Yasmin Volpato Children NA Social Media Instagram

Lyanco’s Net Worth and Salary

The talented defender Lyanco, who competes for Southampton F.C., makes a good living. He has amassed a noteworthy net worth of £8,607,560 with a salary of £50,000 per week and an annual income of £2,600,000. The market value of Lyanco is €3.50 million, which is evidence of his skill and value to the squad. On June 30, 2025, his contract is slated to expire, indicating a bright future.

Lyanco Club Career

He started his youth career at Botafogo before committing to Sao Paulo for four years in January 2015. In his third game for So Paulo, a scoreless draw against Joinville, Lyanco made his professional debut as a substitute in a 2-1 victory against Atlético Paranaense.

Lyanco signed a five-year deal with Serie A team Torino in March 2017 for a reported sum of €6 million plus bonuses. On September 20, 2017, he played in his first league game, a 3-2 victory over Udinese Calcio. While playing for Torino, Lyanco gained significant knowledge about Italian football. Lyanco expanded his exposure to the Serie A competition on January 31, 2019, when he signed a loan deal with Bologna that would last until June 30, 2019.

Lyanco moved to Southampton in August 2021 and agreed to a four-year contract with the English team for an unknown sum. He debuted for Southampton in the EFL Cup against Sheffield United and then came on as a substitute in a 1-0 victory over Watford to make his Premier League debut.

Lyanco International Career

Lyanco’s international career has seen some twists. Initially, he announced his decision to represent Serbian youth teams but later switched his allegiance back to Brazil after accepting a call-up from Brazil U20 boss Rogério Micale. He has represented Brazil at the youth level and showcased his skills in various competitions.

Lyanco Family

Brazilian native Lyanco, who was born on February 1, 1997, is from Vitória, Espirito Santo. Throughout his career, his parents Marcelo Vojnovic and Carla have been excellent sources of encouragement. His grandfather’s name is Jovan Vojnović. Lyanco’s sister, Lyarah, is happily married to Maycon, a midfielder for Shakhtar Donetsk. They have two children, whose names are not known. The family had a difficult time during the battle between Ukraine and Russia, but fortunately, they safely returned home after being trapped in Ukraine.

Lyanco of Southampton has a net worth of £8.6 Million. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Lyanco’s wife – Yasmin Volpato

The talented football player Lyanco enjoys spending time with his wife Yasmin Volpato. The identities of the couple’s two lovely children, a son, and a daughter, are kept a secret. Our Instagram feeds are usually graced by their beautiful family photos. Yasmin manages a popular jewellery website where her brilliance shows, gaining an astonishing 122k Instagram followers. Lyanco and Yasmin represent the ideal synthesis of a prosperous career and a devoted family life.

There is yet no information available regarding Lyanco’s sponsors. The specifics of any sponsorship or endorsement deals he may have not been made public. In professional football, confidentiality agreements between the player and the sponsoring brands are frequently a part of sponsorship negotiations.

Lyanco Cars and Tattoos

Lyanco’s car details are not known much and are unavailable on the Internet. He is well-known for having a large collection of tattoos. His tattoos reflect his own sense of flair and self-expression, adding a distinctive and eye-catching element to his on-field presence. He has ink on his neck, chest, stomach, back, hands from shoulders, and legs.

FAQs about Lyanco