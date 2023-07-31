Louie Moulden is an English professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers and in this blog, we will see about his details

Louie Moulden, a talented English goalkeeper, has showcased his skills and potential through his performances in various competitions. Moulden has demonstrated the ability to rise to prominence in the goalkeeping industry with his strong showings in events like the Premier League 2 and the FA Youth Cup, as well as his international participation.

Moulden’s adventure is one to attentively follow as he makes progress and acquires useful experience because he wants to achieve his goals in the game. Let us get to know more about him in the following passages.

Louie Moulden Facts and Wiki

Birth Place England Father’s Name Paul Moulden Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth $500 K Age 21 Birthday 6 January 2002 Nationality English Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs Rochdale AFC, Wolverhampton Wanderers Achievements 1X U21 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram Twitter

Louie Moulden’s Net Worth and Salary

Football player Louie Moulden, who is gifted, is thought to be worth $500,000. While playing for his squad, he earned about £156,000 per year as a capable custodian. The squad signed Louie on January 31, 2022, and his contract is slated to end on May 31, 2022. It is estimated that he is worth €200,000. In terms of his financial worth and the value he adds to his club, Louie is a valuable asset thanks to his remarkable abilities and contributions on the field.

Louie Moulden Career

He began his career at Manchester City’s youth setup, featuring prominently in the Premier League 2 and the FA Youth Cup. Moulden also gained experience on loan at clubs like Solihull Moors, where he displayed his abilities in the National League and the FA Cup.

Moulden showed his versatility and adaptability as a custodian by getting the chance to play for both Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 and Manchester City U23 during the 2020–21 season. Against teams like Manchester City U23, Derby County U23, and Aston Villa U23, he made memorable outings, demonstrating his shot-stopping skills and mastery of the penalty area.

Moulden has represented England at several young levels internationally, beginning with the U15s and moving up through the U16s, U17s, and U18s. These opportunities have surely helped him grow as a custodian by giving him crucial exposure to various playing philosophies and competitive settings.

Louie Moulden Family

The skilled football player Louie Moulden was born in England on January 6, 2002. Paul Moulden, his father, has directed him throughout his journey. Louie hails from a close-knit family, albeit his mother’s name is kept a secret. Two siblings who are not well-known by name live with him. Louie’s family has contributed significantly to his character development and the encouragement of his football career, building a close link that motivates him to succeed both on and off the pitch.

Louie Moulden’s Girlfriend

Louie is not currently dating anyone, and neither the general public nor the media know this. Being largely known for his professional football career, nothing is known about Louie’s personal life, including his love relationships. He may decide to prioritize his responsibilities on the field at this time in favour of his career as a young, bright athlete.

Louie Moulden has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Louie Moulden Cars and Tattoos

It is probable that he owns a car or cars for transportation as a young professional football player, but precise information regarding his car hasn’t been made available to the public. Furthermore, there is currently no evidence indicating that Louie Moulden has any tattoos.

