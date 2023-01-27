Loic Bade 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Loic Bade is a French professional football player who plays as a defender for the La Liga club Sevilla on loan from the Ligue 1 club Rennes and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Loic Bade joined the Spanish League club Sevilla on loan from the Ligue 1 club Rennes in January 2023. The talented young defender has been playing at a decent level and is a hard worker who works hard to reach much more heights in his footballing career.

He has represented France’s youth team at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

The net worth of Loïc Badé is estimated to be $1 – $5 million as of 2023. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Loic Bade Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Sèvres, France Father’s Name Abderrahmane Baddou Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Leo Net Worth $1 – $5 Million Age 22 Birthday 11 April 2000 Nationality French Position Defender Senior Clubs Le Havre II, Le Havre, Lens, Rennes, Nottingham Forest, Sevilla. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Loic Bade Net Worth and Salary

Loïc Badé is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $1 – $5 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €10.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of 1.3 Million Pounds per year playing for the English club Brentford. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Loic Bade Club Career

Badé joined Le Havre from the youth academy of Paris FC. He made his professional debut with Le Havre in January 2020 and signed his first professional contract with Lens in June 2020.

In July 2021, he joined Rennes on a five-year deal and scored his first career goal in November 2021 in the UEFA Europa Conference League. In September 2022, Badé joined Premier League side Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan with an option to make the loan permanent.

In January 2023, he was recalled back as he didn’t get any minutes in the League. He joined the La Liga club Sevilla on loan until the end of the season on January 2023.

Loic Bade International Career

Loic represented the U21 team of the France national team in 2021. On September 6, 2021, Badé made his debut for the France U21 national team in a 1–1 draw against the Faroe Islands. He is young and has a lot of time to achieve

Loic Bade Family

Loïc Badé was born on 11 April 2000 in Sèvres, France. His parent Abderrahmane Baddou struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Loic Bade Girlfriend

The Defender prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Loïc Badé has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Loïc Badé owns a Mercedes-Benz GLC car and has also been spotted with many other cars. (Credits: @l.bade28 Instagram)

Loic Bade Cars and Tattoos

Loïc Badé owns a Mercedes-Benz GLC car and has also been spotted with many other cars. He also owns a G Wagon which he bought recently. Unlike many footballers, Loïc Badé has not inked his skin yet.

