Lionel Messi shocked the world by joining PSG but how much does he earn as salary in Paris?

Lionel Messi joining Paris Saint-Germain could possibly be the biggest event to ever happen in world football. Messi never seemed destined to end his career at Barcelona, the club where he spent 27 years of his life.

It was at the Spanish side where the player made a name for himself. However, he had a fallout with the club last season, when he publicly came out an expressed his desire to leave.

Nevertheless, the player stayed put and over the summer of 2021 it seemed that the relationship was intact with Messi and the club, and he was set to sign an extension.

Barcelona’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi smiles during the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 1, 2020. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Amid the massive financial crisis at Barcelona Messi’s contract was deemed unextendable. The player even offered to take a pay cut to play for Barcelona. However, that cut still could solve the crisis at the Catalan giants. .

Here are all the details behind Lionel Messi’s salary at PSG

Reports state that Messi will earn a $41 million annual net salary, including bonuses at the French club. The player signed on a free transfer which earned him another a near $40 million signing bonus. A report from Forbes adds that Messi’s salary could go up to $75 million including image rights and jersey sales.

The player has signed a two-year contract with the club. However, the contract includes an option for the third year.

Italian Journalist and football transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano tweeted the following about Messi’s contract at the French club –

Lionel Messi joins PSG… HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #Messi



Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/DiM5jNzxTA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

A report from CNBC revealed further details. A part of Messi’s salary will be paid in crypto currency – “PSG Fan Tokens”. The Tokens were created in 2020 with Crypto platform Socios.com creating the tokens.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi was grilled on the subject of Financial Fair Play and Messi’s salary during the player’s unveiling. The chairman suggested that they are in line with the rules. However, hopes that Messi won’t ask for more salary –

“I was waiting for that question. We have always respected Financial Fair Play. We checked with our financial people and knew that we could sign him. What the media need to focus on is not just the negative but also the positives that he will bring.”

“I hope Lionel Messi won’t ask for more salary,” he jokingly added.

How much did Lionel Messi earn at Barcelona?

In 2021, reputed Spanish outlet EL Mundo, published a leaked report of Messi’s contract with Barcelona. The player signed his extension with Barcelona in 2017 and the deal was valued at $650 million over the four year duration. The player got a $161 million annual base salary. Adding to the base salary, a $135 million signing bonus and a $91 million-plus loyalty payment was offered to the player.

More SoccerSouls Content



Barcelona’s current president, Joan Laporta suggested that keeping Leo Messi could have costed them for 50 more years –

“I can’t make a decision that will affect the club for 50 years,” Laporta said. “The club is over 100 years old and it’s above everyone and everything, even above the best player of the world.

Laporta was referencing to the CVC deal which La Liga asked Barcelona sign. The deal could have allowed the club to keep Messi. However, it would have affected the club’s future TV deals.