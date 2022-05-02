Leicester City Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Leicester City are one of the oldest clubs in the world. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Leicester City.

The Foxes are one of the veteran clubs globally and are in the top 15 most valuable teams in the world. They are one of the highest paying football teams in the Premier League, and a number of its players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the player’s wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Leicester City.

Current Leicester City Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Leicester City are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League and the world. The club competes at the highest level of England’s football league system. Leicester won the 2015-16 Premier League, which was their first-tier title and became one of seven clubs to have won the Premier League since its inception. In addition, they have won the League Cup three times.

Leicester City Player Wages 2022 (Pinterest)

The club was founded in 1884 as Leicester Fosse F.C by a group of old boys of Wyggeston School. Before moving to Filbert Street in 1891, the club played at five different grounds, including Victoria Park, southeast of the city centre. Their first-ever football league game came against Rotherham United. The club is one of the highest revenue earning teams globally with an estimation of €255.5 million.

Leicester City’s highest-paid player

Jamie Vardy is the highest-paid player for Leicester City, with a yearly salary of £7,280,000 and a weekly wage of £140,000. Vardy is one of the greatest players for Leicester City and played a pivotal role in winning the club the Championship.

Vardy signed for Leicester City in the Championship in May 2012 for a non-League record transfer fee of £1 million. In the 2015–16 Premier League season, he scored in eleven consecutive Premier League matches, breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy’s record.

Leicester City Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Jamie Vardy F 35 2023 £ 72,80,000 £ 140,000 Wasserman Kasper Schmeichel GK 35 2023 £ 67,60,000 £ 130,000 P&P Sport Management S.A.M. James Maddison M 25 2024 £ 57,20,000 £ 110,000 CAA Base Ltd Dennis Praet M 27 2024 £ 45,00,000 £ 86,538 MARTIN RIHA Jonny Evans D 34 2023 £ 41,60,000 £ 80,000 – Wilfred Ndidi M 25 2024 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 firsteleven ISM Ricardo Pereira D 28 2026 £ 36,40,000 £ 70,000 Gestifute Timothy Castagne D 26 2025 £ 32,76,000 £ 63,000 Zénon Melon Kelechi Iheanacho F 25 2024 £ 31,20,000 £ 60,000 ICM Stellar Sports Nampalys Mendy M 29 2023 £ 28,60,000 £ 55,000 W.Egal O.S.F.M. Marc Albrighton M 32 2024 £ 23,40,000 £ 45,000 – Ayoze Perez F 28 2023 £ 23,40,000 £ 45,000 InterLex Sport Caglar Soyuncu D 25 2023 £ 23,40,000 £ 45,000 ShineUp Sports Youri Tielemans M 24 2023 £ 17,18,000 £ 33,038 Let’s Play Danny Ward GK 28 2025 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 ICM Stellar Sports Wesley Fofana D 21 2027 £ 10,00,000 £ 19,231 TTMA Luke Thomas D 20 2024 £ 6,00,000 £ 11,538 Wasserman Harvey Barnes M 24 2025 £ 5,20,000 £ 10,000 Wasserman James Justin D 24 2026 £ 4,29,000 £ 8,250 ICM Stellar Sports Hamza Choudhury M 25 2023 £ 3,90,000 £ 7,500 Wasserman Ryan Bertrand D 32 2023 £ 40,56,000 £ 78,000 First Access Sports Patson Daka F 23 2026 £ 41,08,000 £ 79,000 12 MANagement Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall M 23 2024 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 Wasserman Boubakary Soumaré M 23 2026 £ 43,16,000 £ 83,000 Sport Avenir Management International Jannik Vestergaard D 29 2024 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 Unique Sports Group

Leicester City loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Dennis Praet M 27 2024 £ 45,00,000 £ 86,538 MARTIN RIHA Sam Hughes CB 25 2022 – – SEG

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Leicester City

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Leicester City’s main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Leicester City?

As of 2022, Jamie Vardy is the highest-paid player at Leicester City with a weekly wage of £140,000.

2. What is the total team value of Leicester City?

The total team value of Leicester City is around €255.5 million.

3. How much do Leicester City spend on total annual wages?

Leicester City are spending close to £104 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Leicester City in their history?

Jamie Vardy is the all-time top goalscorer with 128 goals.

Jamie Vardy is the all-time top goalscorer for Leicester CIty (Getty Images)

5. How much does Brendan Rodgers earn in a year?

Brendan Rodgers has a £10 million a year contract at Leicester City.

